UniversityMedicine.com is a unique and valuable domain name that bridges the gap between education and healthcare industries. It signifies a commitment to providing advanced medical solutions grounded in rigorous academic research. With this domain, your business can build a strong online presence and attract a wide range of clients in need of reliable and knowledgeable healthcare services.
The domain name UniversityMedicine.com is versatile and can be used by various entities such as medical research institutions, hospitals, clinics, pharmaceutical companies, and telemedicine platforms. Its clear and concise meaning makes it easy for users to remember and understand, thus enhancing your online discoverability and brand recognition.
UniversityMedicine.com can significantly contribute to your business growth by improving your search engine rankings and driving more organic traffic to your website. By incorporating relevant keywords into your domain, you can improve your website's relevance and authority in the eyes of search engines, making it easier for potential customers to find you. It can help establish a strong brand identity and instill trust in your customers.
The domain UniversityMedicine.com can also help you build customer trust and loyalty by providing a professional and reputable online presence. It conveys a sense of expertise and reliability, making potential customers more likely to choose your business over competitors with less distinctive domain names. Additionally, a clear and easy-to-remember domain name can make it simpler for customers to share your website with others, increasing your reach and potential customer base.
Name
Location
Details
|
University Medicine
(508) 252-4834
|Rehoboth, MA
|
Industry:
Physician's Internal Medicine
Officers: Louise Morin , David A. Herec and 5 others Amy F. Thompson , Betsy Keegan , Laurie J. Grauel , Dave Heric , Diane Rego
|
University Sports Medicin
|Orono, ME
|
Industry:
Health/Allied Services
|
Universal Sports Medicine
|Houston, TX
|
Industry:
Health/Allied Services
|
University Park Family Medicine
|Fort Worth, TX
|
Industry:
General Hospital General Hospital College/University
Officers: Dennis L. Lehman , Kimberly L. Wilson
|
University of Sports Medicine
(585) 275-7379
|Rochester, NY
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office
Officers: Myra Weiner , John Grable and 8 others Tara C. Vaz , Kenneth D. Haven , Cynthia Theresa Cappiello , Raymond J. Mayewski , Catherine Gracey , A. A. Rudmann , Robert J. Panzer , Priscilla Martin
|
University Family Medicine
|Augusta, GA
|
Industry:
Health/Allied Services
Officers: Dave Belkoski
|
University Sleep Medicine LLC
|Columbus, OH
|
Industry:
Health/Allied Services
Officers: Eskender Getachew , Wendy Sams
|
University-Medicine-New Jersey
|Sewell, NJ
|
Industry:
Health/Allied Services
Officers: Kathernine J. Schleider , Kathryn Schlaider
|
University Nuclear Medicine Inc
(716) 838-5889
|Buffalo, NY
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office
Officers: Rajiv K. Jain , John Leddy and 7 others David Davidson , Scott R. Darling , Hani A. Nabi , Robert J. Smolinski , Tara Tutwiler , Mike Rogers , Marc S. Fineberg
|
University Sports Medicine
|Phoenix, AZ
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office
Officers: David C. Zeman