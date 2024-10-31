UniversityMobileHomePark.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
University Mobile Home Park
|Lawton, OK
|
Industry:
Mobile Home Site Operator
Officers: Daniel Little
|
University Mobile Home Park
|Goleta, CA
|
Industry:
Mobile Home Site Operator
Officers: Richard W. Sanders
|
University Mobile Home Park, Inc.
|Fort Lauderdale, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Charles Kaplan , Joseph Sorota and 1 other Harold W. Holden
|
University Mobile Home Park, Inc.
|Pensacola, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Billy F. Pike , Winnie E. Pike
|
University Mobile Home Park, Inc.
|Pensacola, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
|
University Mobile Home Park LLC
|Hudson, FL
|
Industry:
Mobile Home Site Operator
|
Universal Mobile Home Parks of Florida, Inc
|Orlando, FL
|
Filed:
Foreign for Profit Corporation
Officers: Paul Katz , Alfred D. Van
|
Campbell Aurora & University Mobile Home Park, L.L.C.
|Monroe, LA
|
Industry:
Mobile Home Site Operator