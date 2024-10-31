UniversityOfAstronomy.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Association of Universities for Research In Astronomy, Inc.
(575) 434-7007
|Sunspot, NM
|
Industry:
Noncommercial Research Organization
Officers: Rex Hunter , Steve Keil and 3 others Brady Jones , Craig Gullixson , John Cornett
|
Association of Universities for Research In Astronomy, Inc.
(520) 318-8436
|Tucson, AZ
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office College/University
Officers: Doug Simon , Jeromy Mould and 7 others Andrew Flach , Katy Garmany , Helmut Abt , Steve Grandi , Douglas Simons , Scott Bulau , Will Goble
|
Association of Universities for Research In Astronomy, Inc.
(202) 483-2101
|Washington, DC
|
Industry:
Noncommercial Research Organization
Officers: Bruce Carney , Caty Pilachowski and 8 others Edilia Cerda , John Peoples , Peter Gilman , Michael Shull , Daniel Larson , Maria Teresa Ruiz , Mark Phillips , Paula Szkody
|
Association of Universities for Research In Astronomy, Inc.
(808) 974-2503
|Hilo, HI
|
Industry:
Noncommercial Research Organization
Officers: Cristian Urrutia , Doug Simon and 8 others Matt Mountain , Maria A. Garcia , Tamara Brown , Craig Allen , Renee Delima , Roberto Rojas , Cumming Tom , Manuel Lazo
|
Association of Universities for Research In Astronomy, Inc.
(410) 338-4700
|Baltimore, MD
|
Industry:
Noncommercial Research Organization Space Research/Technology
Officers: Steve Beckwith , Lisa Wolff and 5 others Lee Peters , Wheeler Thomas , Anne Gonnella , Fraquelli Dorothy , Grice Jim