Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
UniversityOfManagement.com is a powerful, memorable domain name that evokes a sense of learning, authority, and prestige. The name immediately conjures images of academic excellence and prepares visitors for top-tier management education materials and resources. It's concise, brandable, and easily recognizable – qualities that contribute directly to strong brand identity in the competitive education sector.
Beyond its inherent value for educational ventures, UniversityOfManagement.com presents a strategic advantage for establishing an online community or building a valuable resource hub for professionals and students alike. From degree programs and online courses to consulting services and thought leadership articles, this versatile domain lends itself beautifully to various impactful endeavors within the management sphere.
Investing in UniversityOfManagement.com makes incredible business sense. The digital world prioritizes first impressions, and having a prestigious domain name opens doors to heightened visibility, broader reach, and deeper engagement. Potential students often equate domain name quality with brand authority, directly affecting your ability to attract top talent. UniversityOfManagement.com communicates credibility, establishing instant trust with visitors and users from day one.
Think of UniversityOfManagement.com as laying a strong foundation that seamlessly carries through each aspect of brand-building in this digitally driven landscape. Your site will receive a boost in search results ranking, and social media marketing campaigns will find this memorable domain a perfect addition. Ultimately, UniversityOfManagement.com is about acquiring more than just a name; you're investing in lasting success built on quality and forward-thinking action within today's competitive market landscape.
Buy UniversityOfManagement.com Now!
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of UniversityOfManagement.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Maharishi University of Management
(641) 472-7000
|Fairfield, IA
|
Industry:
College/University
Officers: Marvin Tolson , Jim Culver and 6 others Paul Handelman , Martin Schmidt , Juliane Neves , Matt Jaffey , Robert G. Wynne , Thomas Rowe
|
Management University of California
|Chino Hills, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
|
Maharishi University of Management
(641) 472-0094
|Fairfield, IA
|
Industry:
Private Senior High School
Officers: Allen Colby , Barbara Hays Math and 8 others Noelle Boucherle , Peter Huggins , Richard Hobbs , Marc Freeman , Bobby Roth , Dale Monson , Richard Beall , John Armstrong
|
Maharishi University of Management
(641) 472-9400
|Fairfield, IA
|
Industry:
Private Middle School
Officers: David Streid , Paul Handelman and 8 others Patricia Oates , William Farver , Rosemary Spivak , Jim Culver , Sue Ruby , Maxwell Rainforth , Jonathan Worcester , Terry Schenk
|
California University of Management
|Anaheim, CA
|
Industry:
Management Consulting Services
|
American University of Medical Management
|San Diego, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Wei Nie
|
Lincoln University of Management Inc.
|South El Monte, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Candice Rong , Felix Hao Wang
|
Universal Management Company of Georgia
|Smyrna, GA
|
Filed:
Foreign for Profit Corporation
Officers: Mary A. Ballard , Norma Taylor
|
California University of Management & Sciences
|San Diego, CA
|
Industry:
College/University
|
University of Arkansas Management Department
|Fayetteville, AR
|
Industry:
Ret Shoes
Officers: Lisa Frye