Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
UniversityOfMi.com is a perfect fit for educational institutions, research centers, and businesses that want to establish a strong connection with Michigan. Its domain name conveys a sense of knowledge, expertise, and trustworthiness that can help attract and retain students, customers, and partners. The name is also versatile and can be used in various industries such as technology, healthcare, and finance.
Owning a domain name like UniversityOfMi.com provides numerous benefits. It can help you build a strong brand identity, establish credibility, and increase online visibility. The domain name can also be used to create a professional email address, which can help you establish a more trustworthy and reliable image. Additionally, a domain name like UniversityOfMi.com can help you stand out from the competition and make it easier for customers to find and remember your website.
UniversityOfMi.com can help your business grow by improving your online presence and attracting more organic traffic. The domain name is unique and memorable, making it easier for potential customers to find and remember your website. It can also help you establish a strong brand identity and build trust with your audience. By using a domain name that is relevant to your business and location, you can also improve your search engine rankings and attract more targeted traffic.
Owning a domain name like UniversityOfMi.com can also help you establish a strong online brand and build customer trust and loyalty. A domain name that is easy to remember and conveys a sense of professionalism and expertise can help you establish a strong online presence and build a loyal customer base. Additionally, a domain name that is relevant to your business and location can help you establish a strong local presence and attract more customers from your area.
Buy UniversityOfMi.com Now!
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of UniversityOfMi.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
University of Mi Tech Transfer
|Ann Arbor, MI
|
Industry:
College/University
Officers: Steve Maser
|
University of Mi Health Ctr
|Ann Arbor, MI
|
Industry:
Health/Allied Services
|
Universal Church of Ivy Rose C O Mi Heinrich
|Sparks, NV
|
Chong Shin University & Theological Seminary of Mi Ju Hap Dong
|Panorama City, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Dong Kyn Lee
|
Friends of University of
|Ann Arbor, MI
|
Industry:
Membership Organization
Officers: Margaret Warrick
|
University of The Nations
|Battle Creek, MI
|
Industry:
College/University
|
University of Michigan
|Ypsilanti, MI
|
Industry:
College/University
Officers: Linda K. Strodtman , Marc Singer
|
University of Michigan
|Ann Arbor, MI
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
University of Phoenix
|Melvindale, MI
|
Industry:
College/University
|
University of Michigan
|Ann Arbor, MI
|
Industry:
College/University
Officers: Linda Sloan , Ronald F. Maio and 3 others Catherine E. Basil , Peter F. Ehrlich , John D. Blaha