UniversityOfReligion.com

|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Church of Universal Religions, Inc.
|Escondido, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Jon Diamond , Loy Young and 1 other Robert Frederick Young
|
Temple of Universal Religions, Inc.
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
|
The University of Religion and Social Concern
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
|
Holy Nazarene Universal Church of All Religions
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
|
Florida University of Religion and Science, Corp
|Tallahassee, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic Non Profit Corporation
Officers: Jon Britt Johnson , Aaron Michael Johnson and 1 other Alexandra N. Johnson
|
University of South Carolina Student Center Institute of Religion
(803) 799-7426
|Columbia, SC
|
Industry:
School/Educational Services
Officers: Michael Shurtleff
|
The Church of The New Age Religion of Universal Truth, Inc.
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
|
The University of Spiritual Healing and Sufism Through The Religion Ofunity In The Way of God
|Austin, TX
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Robert Jaffe , John Laird and 1 other Gail Joyan
|
University of Spiritual Healing and Sufism Through The Religion of Unity In The Way of God, Inc.
|Austin, TX
|
Filed:
Foreign Non Profit Corporation
Officers: John Laird , Lora Laird and 3 others David Ross , Gail Joyan , Carolyn Shenmen
|
God's Eternal Universal Religion - The Friend's Way to Self- Realization: The Holy Adhyatma-Yoga-Dharma of Adhyatma Bhagavan Sri Babajhan Al-Kahlil The Friend
|Redondo Beach, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Tara Devi Friend , Adhyatma Bhagavan The Friend