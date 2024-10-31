Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
UniversityParish.com offers a distinct identity that sets your organization apart from the competition. Whether an educational institution offering faith-based programs or a religious organization with academic initiatives, this domain name resonates with both audiences.
Possible uses for UniversityParish.com include creating a website for student services, online classes, or community outreach programs. The domain's versatility makes it suitable for various industries such as education, religion, and non-profit organizations.
Owning the UniversityParish.com domain name can lead to increased visibility in search engines due to its relevance and specificity. This targeted traffic can translate into higher conversion rates and potential customers seeking your services.
Establishing a strong online presence with this domain can help you build trust and loyalty among your audience. A unique, memorable domain name like UniversityParish.com is more likely to be remembered and shared, helping to expand your reach.
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of UniversityParish.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
St Elizabeth's University Parish
|Lubbock, TX
|
Industry:
College/University
Officers: Greg Ramzinski , Alyssa Botello and 8 others Shelby Williams , Brad Tann , Alex Saez , Cassie Coopwood , Nathan Robinett , Valerie Taulbee , Emily Dunn , Matt Voss
|
Saint Luke University Parish
(616) 895-2247
|Allendale, MI
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Brad Schoeberk , Don Andrie and 1 other Sue Bowles
|
St. John University Parish
|Morgantown, WV
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
|
John Xxiii University Parish
(970) 484-3356
|Fort Collins, CO
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: James J. Reid , Don Willette and 1 other Jeromey Gaudreau
|
University Parish Newman Center
(330) 678-0240
|Kent, OH
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: John Jerek , John Roebke and 1 other Sarah Merhaut
|
St Elizabeth's University Parish
(806) 762-5225
|Lubbock, TX
|
Industry:
College/University Religious Organization
Officers: Jim O'Connor , Greg Brown
|
St Joseph University Parish
(812) 232-7011
|Terre Haute, IN
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Richard Kaley , Diane Galinaitis and 1 other Elizabeth Davis
|
Saint Augustine University Parish
(608) 348-7530
|Platteville, WI
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Charles Luther
|
Saint Thomas Aquinas University Parish
(303) 443-8383
|Boulder, CO
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Paul Huesing , Joan Mikulski and 2 others Peter Mussett , Tom Holahan
|
Christ The King University Parish
(740) 592-2711
|Athens, OH
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Wendy Serbonich , Martin J. Holler