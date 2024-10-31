Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
UniversityPhysiciansGroup.com offers a unique opportunity to create a professional online identity for those in the medical community with university ties. With increasing importance placed on digital platforms, having a domain that clearly communicates your association with academia can be valuable for networking, building credibility, and expanding your reach.
The domain UniversityPhysiciansGroup.com is ideal for universities themselves, medical departments within universities, physician groups, individual practitioners, and medical students or residents. With the growing trend towards telemedicine and virtual consultations, having a domain name that accurately represents your organization or expertise can help attract new patients and clients.
UniversityPhysiciansGroup.com can positively impact your business by enhancing your online presence, making it easier for potential customers to find you in search engine results, and establishing trust and credibility through a clear and professional web address. It also allows you to create a consistent brand identity across all digital channels.
This domain can improve your organic traffic by attracting visitors who are specifically searching for universities or university-affiliated physician groups. Additionally, having a domain name that is easily memorable and descriptive can help increase customer engagement and loyalty.
Buy UniversityPhysiciansGroup.com Now!
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of UniversityPhysiciansGroup.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
University Physicians Group PC
(718) 979-9333
|Staten Island, NY
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office
Officers: Joseph Deblasi , Joann Frustaci and 5 others Cindy Resnick , Bart Peloro , Giulio Bianchi , Kathy Crowley , Albert Esposito
|
University Physician Group
|Monroe, MI
|
Industry:
College/University
Officers: David A. Mehregan , Darius R. Mehregan and 4 others Jessica A. Kado , Tarek M. Fakhouri , Steven D. Daveluy , Abdel K. El Tal
|
University Physician Group
(313) 577-1179
|Detroit, MI
|
Industry:
Social Services
Officers: Cynthia Sikina , Elaine Colden and 7 others David R. Bryant , Robert G. Mackenzie , Lourdes A. Alfonso , Kertia Black , Jill G. Moore , Harold E. Kim , Ayman O. Soubani
|
University Physicians Group
|Camp Hill, PA
|
Industry:
Health Practitioner's Office
Officers: Kevin Haley
|
University Primary Physicians Group
|Cleveland, OH
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office
|
University Physicians Group
|San Antonio, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
Officers: William L. Henrich , Edward L. Grab and 5 others Thomas C. Mayes , Robert L. Reddick , David A. Hnatow , Lewis Greenberg , J. Jeffrey Andrews
|
University Physicians Group, P.C.
|Staten Island, NY
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office
Officers: Karen L. Hurwitz , Michael A. Schirripa and 6 others Barbara S. Malach , Tara Lipari , Vincent J. Calamia , Margery Shane , Karen L. Hurwitz-Fuchs , Alicia Romeo
|
University Physicians Group
|Denver, CO
|
Industry:
College/University
Officers: Roger D. Bies , David W. Kleberger
|
University Physicians Group
|Bingham Farms, MI
|
Industry:
Physicians Office
Officers: Mary A. Richards , Bret A. Hughes and 7 others Gabriel Sosne , Conrad Giles , Mark S. Juzych , Jo D. Isaacson , Mark L. McDermott , Kenneth P. Lee , Anju Goyal
|
University Physicians Group PC
|Staten Island, NY
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office
Officers: David Brandt , Sylvie Bastajian and 1 other Eugene Holuka