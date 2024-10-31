Ask About Special November Deals!
(888) 694-6735 Email
Domain Market Logo
Domain For Sale

UniversityPhysiciansGroup.com

$19,888 USD

#1 In Premium Domains

  • 205,712 Of The World's Best .Com Domains
  • Available For Immediate Purchase
  • Safe & Secure Transactions
  • 100% Satisfaction Guaranteed
  • See our Testimonials
Welcome to UniversityPhysiciansGroup.com – the premier online destination for healthcare professionals affiliated with universities. Boost your online presence and connect with peers, patients, and industry thought leaders.

What Are The Advantages Of A Super Premium .Com Domain?

  • Increased Traffic

    Increased Traffic

  • Search Engine Ranking

    Search Engine Ranking

  • Brand Recognition

    Brand Recognition

  • Immediate Presence

    Immediate Presence

  • Higher Profits

    Higher Profits

  • Great Investment

    Great Investment

Get the latest from DomainMarket.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!

Our team has sold and transferred over 75,000 super premium .com domain name brands to the world's top corporations and smartest marketing executives.

  • 205,712

    Available Domains

  • 75,000+

    Sold and Transferred

    • About UniversityPhysiciansGroup.com

    UniversityPhysiciansGroup.com offers a unique opportunity to create a professional online identity for those in the medical community with university ties. With increasing importance placed on digital platforms, having a domain that clearly communicates your association with academia can be valuable for networking, building credibility, and expanding your reach.

    The domain UniversityPhysiciansGroup.com is ideal for universities themselves, medical departments within universities, physician groups, individual practitioners, and medical students or residents. With the growing trend towards telemedicine and virtual consultations, having a domain name that accurately represents your organization or expertise can help attract new patients and clients.

    Why UniversityPhysiciansGroup.com?

    UniversityPhysiciansGroup.com can positively impact your business by enhancing your online presence, making it easier for potential customers to find you in search engine results, and establishing trust and credibility through a clear and professional web address. It also allows you to create a consistent brand identity across all digital channels.

    This domain can improve your organic traffic by attracting visitors who are specifically searching for universities or university-affiliated physician groups. Additionally, having a domain name that is easily memorable and descriptive can help increase customer engagement and loyalty.

    Marketability of UniversityPhysiciansGroup.com

    The marketability of UniversityPhysiciansGroup.com lies in its ability to differentiate you from competitors in the healthcare industry by highlighting your university affiliation. This domain can also potentially improve your search engine rankings as it is highly descriptive and relevant to the target audience.

    A domain like UniversityPhysiciansGroup.com can be useful in non-digital media such as business cards, brochures, and print advertisements. By having a consistent and professional web address, you can create a cohesive brand image across all marketing channels. Additionally, this domain can help attract new potential customers by making it clear what your organization or business is about and who it serves.

    Marketability of

    Buy UniversityPhysiciansGroup.com Now!

    How can I acquire ownership of the domain?

    At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of UniversityPhysiciansGroup.com.

    Will there be any recurring costs after I acquire the domain?

    To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.

    What payment methods do you accept?

    We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.

    Product Service Directory

    Name Location Details
    University Physicians Group PC
    (718) 979-9333     		Staten Island, NY Industry: Medical Doctor's Office
    Officers: Joseph Deblasi , Joann Frustaci and 5 others Cindy Resnick , Bart Peloro , Giulio Bianchi , Kathy Crowley , Albert Esposito
    University Physician Group
    		Monroe, MI Industry: College/University
    Officers: David A. Mehregan , Darius R. Mehregan and 4 others Jessica A. Kado , Tarek M. Fakhouri , Steven D. Daveluy , Abdel K. El Tal
    University Physician Group
    (313) 577-1179     		Detroit, MI Industry: Social Services
    Officers: Cynthia Sikina , Elaine Colden and 7 others David R. Bryant , Robert G. Mackenzie , Lourdes A. Alfonso , Kertia Black , Jill G. Moore , Harold E. Kim , Ayman O. Soubani
    University Physicians Group
    		Camp Hill, PA Industry: Health Practitioner's Office
    Officers: Kevin Haley
    University Primary Physicians Group
    		Cleveland, OH Industry: Medical Doctor's Office
    University Physicians Group
    		San Antonio, TX Filed: Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
    Officers: William L. Henrich , Edward L. Grab and 5 others Thomas C. Mayes , Robert L. Reddick , David A. Hnatow , Lewis Greenberg , J. Jeffrey Andrews
    University Physicians Group, P.C.
    		Staten Island, NY Industry: Medical Doctor's Office
    Officers: Karen L. Hurwitz , Michael A. Schirripa and 6 others Barbara S. Malach , Tara Lipari , Vincent J. Calamia , Margery Shane , Karen L. Hurwitz-Fuchs , Alicia Romeo
    University Physicians Group
    		Denver, CO Industry: College/University
    Officers: Roger D. Bies , David W. Kleberger
    University Physicians Group
    		Bingham Farms, MI Industry: Physicians Office
    Officers: Mary A. Richards , Bret A. Hughes and 7 others Gabriel Sosne , Conrad Giles , Mark S. Juzych , Jo D. Isaacson , Mark L. McDermott , Kenneth P. Lee , Anju Goyal
    University Physicians Group PC
    		Staten Island, NY Industry: Medical Doctor's Office
    Officers: David Brandt , Sylvie Bastajian and 1 other Eugene Holuka