UniversityPresbyterianChurch.com

University Presbyterian Church, Inc.
|Orlando, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic Non Profit Corporation
Officers: Brad Jankowski , Tim Maguire and 6 others Harvey Spears , Randy Bronson , Brian Keene , Christopher Akers , Victor Godlewski , Ken Enlow
|
University Presbyterian Church
(716) 836-7660
|Buffalo, NY
|
Industry:
Church
Officers: Tracy Daub , Richard McConnell and 2 others Lisa Ziebold , Carol Franklin
|
University Presbyterian Church
(915) 584-5822
|El Paso, TX
|
Industry:
Religious Organization & Preschool
Officers: Jeff Mitchner
|
University Presbyterian Church
(205) 758-5422
|Tuscaloosa, AL
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Warren Hutton , Steve Borrelli and 8 others Ken Belmore , Joshua Montgomery , Charles G. Snead , Darren Evans Young , Garry Warren , Robert Garner , William Gathings , Nancy Dupree
|
University Community Presbyterian Church
(907) 479-6728
|Fairbanks, AK
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Ione Wright
|
University Presbyterian Church
(310) 208-3991
|Los Angeles, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Industry: Religious Organization
Officers: Soon Chung , Laine Furukawaworship and 1 other Jessica Furukawa
|
University Presbyterian Church
(559) 439-8807
|Fresno, CA
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Mason Niblack , Kenneth Scott and 4 others Chris Erdman , Debby Quintero , Melissa Stephenson , Elisha Wilson
|
University Presbyterian Church
(407) 384-3300
|Orlando, FL
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Kim Brown , Jack Bourret and 8 others Brandon Lutz , Roy Stevens , David Piedt , Jonathan Noel , Gaby Narvaez , L. Jonathan , Mark Bates , Linda Wheatley
|
Fresno University Presbyterian Church
|Fresno, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Robert Mitchell , Gary Glover and 1 other Terry Holland
|
University Place Presbyterian Church
|University Place, WA
|
Industry:
College/University