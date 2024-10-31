Ask About Special November Deals!
(888) 694-6735 Email
Domain Market Logo
Domain For Sale

UniversityPrimaryCare.com

$19,888 USD

#1 In Premium Domains

  • 205,712 Of The World's Best .Com Domains
  • Available For Immediate Purchase
  • Safe & Secure Transactions
  • 100% Satisfaction Guaranteed
  • See our Testimonials

Elevate your business with this premium domain name!

Stand out from the crowd, build brand authority, and instill trust with your customers. A unique web address enhances your online presence, improves search engine visibility, and reinforces professionalism. Invest in your brand's future today with a personalized domain that reflects your identity and values.

What Are The Advantages Of A Super Premium .Com Domain?

  • Increased Traffic

    Increased Traffic

  • Search Engine Ranking

    Search Engine Ranking

  • Brand Recognition

    Brand Recognition

  • Immediate Presence

    Immediate Presence

  • Higher Profits

    Higher Profits

  • Great Investment

    Great Investment

Get the latest from DomainMarket.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!

Our team has sold and transferred over 75,000 super premium .com domain name brands to the world's top corporations and smartest marketing executives.

  • 205,712

    Available Domains

  • 75,000+

    Sold and Transferred

    • About UniversityPrimaryCare.com

    This domain name, UniversityPrimaryCare.com, offers a unique opportunity to target both the education and healthcare industries. It is ideal for medical practices specializing in university students or institutions offering comprehensive primary care services.

    By owning this domain, you can create a go-to website for students seeking convenient and reliable health resources while studying. Additionally, it provides an excellent platform to expand your reach and build a robust online brand.

    Why UniversityPrimaryCare.com?

    Having a domain name like UniversityPrimaryCare.com can significantly impact organic traffic by attracting users who are actively searching for primary care services related to universities. With a clear and descriptive URL, your website is more likely to rank higher in search engine results.

    This domain helps establish trust and loyalty by providing an easy-to-remember and authoritative web address. By owning UniversityPrimaryCare.com, you create a strong foundation for building a successful online business.

    Marketability of UniversityPrimaryCare.com

    UniversityPrimaryCare.com can help you stand out from competitors by showcasing your unique focus on serving university students and their healthcare needs. By using this domain, you can differentiate yourself in the marketplace and create a strong brand identity.

    In addition to digital marketing efforts, this domain can also be useful in non-digital media, such as print or broadcast advertising. By including the domain name in your promotional materials, you can easily direct potential customers to your website.

    Marketability of

    Buy UniversityPrimaryCare.com Now!

    How can I acquire ownership of the domain?

    At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of UniversityPrimaryCare.com.

    Will there be any recurring costs after I acquire the domain?

    To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.

    What payment methods do you accept?

    We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.

    Product Service Directory

    Name Location Details
    University Primary Care Practi
    		Twinsburg, OH Industry: Podiatrist's Office
    Officers: Anne Lombardo , Kim Robusto and 2 others Theresa Hampton , Linda Heaton
    University Primary Care
    		Painesville, OH Industry: College/University
    Officers: Patty Sapp , Steve Riddle and 3 others Marren Jessie Weber , Glenn Beck , Angela Brinkman
    University Primary Care, LLC
    		Coral Gables, FL Industry: College/University
    Officers: Michael D. Levine
    Universal Primary Care
    (323) 341-5040     		Los Angeles, CA Industry: Medical Doctor's Office
    Officers: Avedis Tavitian , Ara Tavitian and 8 others Izabella Sahakian , George Lopez , Remedios A. Amigon , Jennilyn D. Lopez , Scott J. Foust , Kevin G. Galstyan , Ara Airapetian , Xochaitl G. Flores
    University Primary Care Practices
    (440) 946-7391     		Willoughby, OH Industry: Medical Doctor's Office
    Officers: Michael Nochomitz , Phyllis Hall and 7 others Mary E. Rohwer , Terri Stalker , Larry McElroy , Steve Riddle , Dennis M. Dipalma , Marc B. Price , Michael L. Nochomovitz
    University Primary Care
    		Columbia, SC Industry: College/University
    Officers: Marcia H. Shue , Michael E. Reed and 3 others Eileen M. Walsh , Leonard W. Douglas , Carol A. Heebner
    University Primary Care Houghton
    		Houghton, NY Industry: Medical Doctor's Office
    Officers: David Brubaker , Nelson Martinez and 5 others Annmarie Zimmermann , Vicki Bly , Sharon E. Thornton , Lucy Coady , Roxanne Davis
    University Primary Care Physicians
    		Conneaut, OH Industry: Medical Laboratory
    Officers: Moon Yoon , Steve Riddle and 4 others Louise M. Melik , K. Yoon Moon , Ashley Hull , Rama Devineni
    University Primary Care Practice
    		Chagrin Falls, OH Industry: Medical Doctor's Office
    Officers: Naguib T. Khalil , Karen Lane and 1 other Steve Riddle
    University Primary Care
    		Olean, NY Industry: Medical Doctor's Office
    Officers: James A. Strafford