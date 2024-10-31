Ask About Special November Deals!
Own UniversitySportsMedicine.com and position your business at the forefront of university sports medicine. This domain name conveys expertise, authority, and a strong focus on serving the academic and athletic community.

    • About UniversitySportsMedicine.com

    UniversitySportsMedicine.com is an ideal domain name for institutions, organizations, or businesses providing sports medicine services to universities. By owning this domain, you'll gain credibility and appeal to your target audience. The short and clear domain name makes it easy to remember and type.

    In industries such as sports medicine, healthcare, education, and athletics, having a domain name like UniversitySportsMedicine.com sets you apart from competitors. It signals professionalism and specialization, making it more attractive to potential clients.

    Why UniversitySportsMedicine.com?

    Having a domain name like UniversitySportsMedicine.com can significantly impact your business growth. This domain name is SEO-friendly and can help you rank higher in search engines for relevant keywords. It also makes it easier for customers to find and remember your website, leading to increased organic traffic.

    Establishing a strong brand is essential for any business. UniversitySportsMedicine.com enables you to build trust and loyalty with your audience by providing a professional and memorable online presence. This can result in repeat business and positive word-of-mouth referrals.

    Marketability of UniversitySportsMedicine.com

    With a domain name like UniversitySportsMedicine.com, you'll stand out from competitors and attract new potential customers. The domain is versatile and can be used in various marketing channels such as social media, print ads, or email campaigns.

    UniversitySportsMedicine.com can help you convert leads into sales by creating a strong first impression and establishing trust with your audience. Additionally, it allows for easy integration with various digital marketing tools, making it more effective in attracting and engaging new customers.

    How can I acquire ownership of the domain?

    At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of UniversitySportsMedicine.com.

    Will there be any recurring costs after I acquire the domain?

    To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.

    What payment methods do you accept?

    We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.

    Product Service Directory

    Name Location Details
    University Sports Medicine
    		Phoenix, AZ Industry: Medical Doctor's Office
    Officers: David C. Zeman
    University Sports Medicin
    		Orono, ME Industry: Health/Allied Services
    Universal Sports Medicine
    		Houston, TX Industry: Health/Allied Services
    University of Sports Medicine
    (585) 275-7379     		Rochester, NY Industry: Medical Doctor's Office
    Officers: Myra Weiner , John Grable and 8 others Tara C. Vaz , Kenneth D. Haven , Cynthia Theresa Cappiello , Raymond J. Mayewski , Catherine Gracey , A. A. Rudmann , Robert J. Panzer , Priscilla Martin
    University Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine
    		Smithfield, NC Industry: Specialty Hospital
    Officers: Misty Baker , Wendy Gatewood and 7 others Richard J Alioto , Courtney Jordan , Wendy Bass , Jennifer Wood , Mark H Moriarty , Dan V. Lune , Will Hawkins
    University Sports Medicine
    		Phoenix, AZ Industry: Medical Doctor's Office Osteopathic Physician's Office
    Officers: Ian A. McLeod , Roger L. McCoy and 3 others Desiree Paramo , Alice R. Peterson , Tracy Austin
    University Sports Medicine
    		Denver, CO Industry: Health Practitioner's Office
    Officers: Eric C. McCarty , Deborah Saint Phard and 7 others Venu Akuthota , Armando F. Vidal , John Hill , Kim Anderson , Sourav K. Poddar , Peggy Corbitt , Michelle L. Wolcott
    University Sports Medicine
    		Oxford, MS Industry: Medical Doctor's Office
    Officers: Vicki Ferguson , Brooke Rutlegde and 3 others Brooke Ruttlegde , Jennifer Rebecca Moore , Edward Field
    University Orthopedics & Sports Medicine
    		Florence, KY Industry: Medical Doctor's Office
    Officers: Keith Kenter , Anthony F. Guanciale
    University Sports Medicine Specialists, LLC
    		East Stroudsburg, PA Industry: Health/Allied Services