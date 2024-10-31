UniversityStudentsUnion.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
University Student Union Inc
(323) 343-2450
|Los Angeles, CA
|
Industry:
Student Union
Officers: Mae Null Santos , Ann Harris and 5 others Rowena Tran , Tony Christopher , Martin J. Sandoval , Sarah Figueroa , Jose Aguirre
|
The University Student Union
|Long Beach, CA
|
Industry:
Civic/Social Association
Officers: Richard Haller , Erin Swetland
|
Colorado University Student Union
(303) 492-7475
|Boulder, CO
|
Industry:
Student Union
Officers: Joseph Neguse , Veronica Crespin and 3 others Garett Stanton , Jeremy Jimenez , Sergio Gonzales
|
Baptist Student Union
(662) 234-9366
|Oxford, MS
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Keith Cating
|
Rutgers University Student & Alumni Fed Cred Union
(732) 932-8117
|New Brunswick, NJ
|
Industry:
Federal Credit Union
Officers: Kenneth Buren , Jeffery Miller and 3 others Susan McNulty , Melissa Rivera , Michael Shafer
|
Baptist Student Union at Montana Tech University
|Butte, MT
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Mark Arbaugh
|
Georgetown University Alumni & Student Federal Credit Union
(202) 687-3898
|Washington, DC
|
Industry:
Credit Union
Officers: Henry Howe , Justin Lacono and 3 others Jillian Raymond , Barbara Durham , Alexis Hollar
|
California State University, Bakersfield Student Union
|Bakersfield, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Horace Mitchell , Alisha Flores
|
Student Union of San Jose State University
(408) 519-1308
|San Jose, CA
|
Industry:
Student Membership Service
Officers: Judith Asire
|
Student Union of San Jose State University
(408) 924-6371
|San Jose, CA
|
Industry:
Land/Mineral/Wildlife Conservation
Officers: Cathy Busalacchi