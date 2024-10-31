Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
UniversityTeachers.com offers a unique opportunity to own a domain name that directly relates to the education industry. With this domain, you can build a website that caters to university teachers, educational institutions, or educational resources. Its clear and concise name immediately communicates the purpose and value of your business to visitors.
The domain name UniversityTeachers.com is memorable, easy to spell, and easy to remember. It can help you establish a strong brand identity and create a professional online presence. Additionally, it can be used for various purposes such as creating an e-learning platform, offering consulting services, or selling educational resources.
UniversityTeachers.com can significantly benefit your business by improving your online visibility and attracting organic traffic. By using a domain name that directly relates to your business, you can rank higher in search engine results, especially for keywords related to education and teaching. This can lead to increased traffic and potential customers discovering your business.
A domain name like UniversityTeachers.com can help establish your brand and build trust with potential customers. It conveys expertise and professionalism, which can be especially important in the education industry. Additionally, it can help you stand out from competitors who may have less memorable or less descriptive domain names.
Buy UniversityTeachers.com Now!
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of UniversityTeachers.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Teachers University, Inc.
|Pembroke Pines, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic Non Profit Corporation
Officers: Janice Sonnenfeld , Martin Zern and 3 others Smchelle A. Sonnenfeld , Monique Sonnefeld , Roy Pinney
|
Teachers College, Columbia University
(212) 678-3929
|New York, NY
|
Industry:
Mfg Printing Trades Machinery Books-Publishing/Printing
Officers: Mary Lynch , Lili Melhorn and 8 others Sherri Laplant , Lori Tate , Louis Armstrong , Thad Allen , Karin Wexler , Carole Saltz , Amy Kline , Dean Baldwin
|
Teachers College, Columbia University
|Bronx, NY
|
Industry:
College/University
Officers: Angela Affran
|
Teachers College, Columbia University
|New York, NY
|
Industry:
College & Graduate School
|
Teacher Education University, Inc.
|Winter Park, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Industry: College/University
Officers: Vincent A. Welsh , Rena A. Miller and 6 others Kristi Bordelon , Charlotte Lugering , Jason A. Miller , Amanda S. Bowers , Richard C. Wortham , Amanda Powers
|
Teachers College, Columbia University
|New York, NY
|
Industry:
College/University
Officers: Carl Potts , Peter Cookon
|
Teachers College, Columbia University
(212) 678-3262
|New York, NY
|
Industry:
Health Practitioner's Office College/University
Officers: Erwin Flaxman , Teresa Boemio and 8 others Debbie Kahlstrom , Ann W. Armstrong , Jonathan Jacobs , Nathaniel Perkins , Robert Steiner , Dennis Shurn , Dean Baldwin , Sharon Watkins
|
Teachers' University-School
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
|
Universal Teachers Connection
|Roswell, GA
|
Industry:
Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
Officers: Sheila Johnson
|
Ma Teachers Association University Staff
|Amherst, MA
|
Industry:
College/University