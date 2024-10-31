Ask About Special November Deals!
Welcome to UniversityTownhomes.com, the perfect domain for businesses offering townhouses near universities. Elevate your online presence with a memorable and descriptive address that speaks directly to your target market.

    • About UniversityTownhomes.com

    UniversityTownhomes.com is an ideal choice for real estate agents, property management companies, or builders catering to students and faculty members. The domain name's clarity and relevance make it easy for potential clients to find your business online.

    This domain not only indicates the type of properties you sell but also targets a specific audience – university students and faculty. It sets the context, making your website more attractive to visitors who are actively searching for townhouses in university areas.

    Why UniversityTownhomes.com?

    Owning UniversityTownhomes.com can significantly enhance your online presence by improving search engine rankings due to its clear and descriptive nature. This boosts organic traffic and makes it easier for potential customers to find you.

    UniversityTownhomes.com can help establish a strong brand identity that resonates with your target market. It builds trust and loyalty by creating an immediate connection between your business and the university community.

    Marketability of UniversityTownhomes.com

    UniversityTownhomes.com is an excellent marketing tool as it helps you stand out from competitors who may have generic or vague domain names. It also enables you to rank higher in search engines, thanks to its specific and descriptive nature.

    Apart from digital media, this domain can be useful in offline channels like print ads, billboards, and business cards, ensuring a consistent brand image across all marketing platforms. Additionally, it helps attract new customers by catering to their specific needs and interests.

    How can I acquire ownership of the domain?

    At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of UniversityTownhomes.com.

    Will there be any recurring costs after I acquire the domain?

    To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.

    What payment methods do you accept?

    We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.

    Product Service Directory

    Name Location Details
    University Townhome
    		Jacksonville, FL Industry: Nonclassifiable Establishments
    Trimark-University Townhomes, LLC
    		Seattle, WA Industry: Colleges and Universities
    University Place Townhomes
    		Georgetown, TX Industry: College/University
    University Townhomes Association, Inc.
    		Spearfish, SD Industry: Membership Organization
    Officers: Helen M. Dunn
    University Townhomes Acquisition LLC
    		Atlantic Beach, FL Filed: Florida Limited Liability
    West University Townhomes Association
    		Houston, TX Filed: Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
    Officers: Charles Johnson , Donald D. Dobson and 1 other Marcus K. Scheel
    University Vista's Townhomes Ltd
    		Waco, TX Industry: Civic/Social Association
    University Green Townhomes
    		Ypsilanti, MI Industry: College/University
    University Vista Townhomes, Ltd.
    		Waco, TX Filed: Domestic Limited Partnership (LP)
    Officers: University Vista Group, LLC
    University Gardens Townhomes Association
    		Campbell, CA Filed: Articles of Incorporation
    Officers: Michelle Babbage , Michelle R. D Babbage