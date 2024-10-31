Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
UniversityTownhomes.com is an ideal choice for real estate agents, property management companies, or builders catering to students and faculty members. The domain name's clarity and relevance make it easy for potential clients to find your business online.
This domain not only indicates the type of properties you sell but also targets a specific audience – university students and faculty. It sets the context, making your website more attractive to visitors who are actively searching for townhouses in university areas.
Owning UniversityTownhomes.com can significantly enhance your online presence by improving search engine rankings due to its clear and descriptive nature. This boosts organic traffic and makes it easier for potential customers to find you.
UniversityTownhomes.com can help establish a strong brand identity that resonates with your target market. It builds trust and loyalty by creating an immediate connection between your business and the university community.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
University Townhome
|Jacksonville, FL
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
Trimark-University Townhomes, LLC
|Seattle, WA
|
Industry:
Colleges and Universities
|
University Place Townhomes
|Georgetown, TX
|
Industry:
College/University
|
University Townhomes Association, Inc.
|Spearfish, SD
|
Industry:
Membership Organization
Officers: Helen M. Dunn
|
University Townhomes Acquisition LLC
|Atlantic Beach, FL
|
Filed:
Florida Limited Liability
|
West University Townhomes Association
|Houston, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
Officers: Charles Johnson , Donald D. Dobson and 1 other Marcus K. Scheel
|
University Vista's Townhomes Ltd
|Waco, TX
|
Industry:
Civic/Social Association
|
University Green Townhomes
|Ypsilanti, MI
|
Industry:
College/University
|
University Vista Townhomes, Ltd.
|Waco, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Limited Partnership (LP)
Officers: University Vista Group, LLC
|
University Gardens Townhomes Association
|Campbell, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Michelle Babbage , Michelle R. D Babbage