UnlimitedArchitecture.com

|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Architecture Unlimited
|Carrollton, TX
|
Industry:
Architectural Services
Officers: Allen Powell
|
Architectural Unlimited Building Company
|Palmdale, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Industry: Architectural Services
Officers: Richard David Diaz
|
Information Architecture Unlimited Corp
|Sarasota, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Industry: Architectural Services
Officers: Forrest N. Miller , Jaimee E. Miller
|
Architecture Unlimited, Inc.
|Lakeland, MN
|
Industry:
Architectural Services
Officers: Daniel M. Rominski
|
Landscape Architecture Unlimited, Inc.
|Boca Raton, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Donald S. Sharpe , Helen Beese and 1 other Mathis Hunt
|
Architectural Designs Unlimited, Inc.
|Wake Forest, NC
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: John P. Bell , Carmelito Cataylo and 1 other Diana M. Bell
|
Architectural Choices Unlimited Inc
|Albuquerque, NM
|
Industry:
Mfg Furniture/Fixtures
Officers: Joseph Paz
|
Architectural Designs Unlimited, Inc.
|Deltona, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Ruben Munoz
|
Architecture Unlimited LLC
|Clarence Center, NY
|
Industry:
Architectural Services
|
Architectural Services Unlimited LLC
|Ocala, FL
|
Filed:
Florida Limited Liability
Industry: Services-Misc
Officers: Chuck Gripka