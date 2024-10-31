UntoChrist.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Church of Christ Holiness Unto Lord
|Glennville, GA
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Abel Huston
|
Focused On Christ Unto Salvation - Corp.
|Lompoc, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Robert Dean Kee
|
Church of Christ Holiness Unto The Lord
|Brooklyn, NY
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Ed W. Thomas
|
Church of Christ Holiness Unto The, Lord
|Sylvania, GA
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Errol Roach , Samuel Lumpkin
|
Church of Christ Holiness Unto Lord
|Sebastian, FL
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Darriel Lovette
|
Team Focus - Follow Our Christ Unto Salvation
|Sabinal, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
Industry: Faith Based Youth Organization
Officers: Juan E. Gutierrez , Rachel S. Gutierrez and 1 other Rosalinda Musquiz
|
Deliverance Church of Christ Holiness Unto The Lord, Inc.
|Riceboro, GA
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Eddie L. West
|
Pathway Unto The Kingdom of Christ Church Inc.
|Opa Locka, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic Non Profit Corporation
Officers: Bessie Jackson , Vivian H. Woodard
|
Junior Church of Christ Holiness Unto The Lord
(912) 437-5829
|Darien, GA
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Eddie L. Stevens
|
Stevens Temple Church of Christ Holiness Unto The Lord, Inc.
|Statesboro, GA
|
Industry:
Religious Organization