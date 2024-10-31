UpholsteryCleaningCompany.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Upholstery Cleaning Company
|Wenatchee, WA
|
Industry:
Reupholstery/Furniture Repair
Officers: Jill Kulick
|
Professional Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning Company
|Chatsworth, CA
|
Industry:
Repair Services
|
I’ & B Carpet and Upholstery Cleaning Company
|Los Angeles, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Bryan Drogmund
|
Capitol Carpet Upholstery and Specialty Cleaning Company
(860) 247-6566
|Hartford, CT
|
Industry:
Specialty Cleaning Service
Officers: Robert Symolon , David Weintraub
|
Three Brothers Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning Company
|Jacksonville, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Dwayne E. Baidy , Joni B. Logan
|
Professional Carpet and Upholstery Cleaning Company LLC
|Northridge, CA
|
Filed:
Domestic
Officers: Amin Khoder , Caacarpet and Upholstery Cleaning and 1 other Caa
|
Three's Company Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning Inc
(410) 526-0297
|Pikesville, MD
|
Industry:
Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning
Officers: Kelly Ford-Brill , Barry Brill
|
Status Carpets & Upholstery Cleaning Serivce Company
|Port Charlotte, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: John Rolston
|
Heavens Best Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning Company
(423) 652-2338
|Bristol, TN
|
Industry:
Carpet/Upholstery Cleaning
Officers: David White
|
Bulldog Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning Company LLC
(520) 744-4493
|Tucson, AZ
|
Industry:
Reupholstery/Furniture Repair
Officers: Lisa M. Smith