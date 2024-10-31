UptownBuilders.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Uptown Builders
|Chicago, IL
|
Industry:
Nonresidential Construction Single-Family House Construction
Officers: Tom Kelter
|
Uptown Builders L.L.C.
|Houston, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Limited Liability Company (LLC)
Officers: Oscar C. Ortiz , Suzy M. Santillan
|
Uptown Builders Inc
(619) 686-5959
|San Diego, CA
|
Industry:
General Contractors
Officers: Reese Jarrett
|
Uptown Builders Corp.
|San Bernardino, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Jarald A. Phillips
|
Uptown Builders Corp.
|Miami, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Jesus Perez , Juan C. Garrido
|
Uptown Home Builders
|Bellaire, TX
|
Industry:
Single-Family House Construction
Officers: A. Tabibzadegan
|
Uptown Builders Inc.
|San Diego, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Reese Anthony Jarrett
|
Uptown Custom Home Builders, Inc.
|Bellaire, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation
Officers: Ata Tabibzadegan