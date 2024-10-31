Ask About Special November Deals!
UptownMedical.com

$14,888 USD

UptownMedical.com: Establish a strong online presence for your medical practice in an affluent neighborhood. This domain name conveys professionalism and exclusivity, enhancing trust and credibility with potential patients.

    • About UptownMedical.com

    The Uptown Medical domain name is ideal for healthcare providers located in upscale or prestigious areas. By using this domain name, you signal to your clients that you offer high-quality medical services in a desirable location. It is concise and memorable, making it easy for patients to find and remember.

    This domain name can be utilized by various healthcare industries such as dental practices, hospitals, specialist clinics, or mental health centers. By having a domain that resonates with your target audience, you'll create a strong online identity that sets you apart from the competition.

    Why UptownMedical.com?

    UptownMedical.com can significantly impact your business growth by enhancing your online presence and establishing trust. It allows you to rank higher in search engine results, making it easier for potential patients to find you.

    Having a branded domain name can help establish a strong online reputation and customer loyalty. It also gives a professional image and shows that you take your business seriously.

    Marketability of UptownMedical.com

    UptownMedical.com can be an effective marketing tool to differentiate yourself from competitors and attract new patients. By having a domain name that reflects the location of your practice, you can create targeted digital campaigns and local SEO strategies.

    Additionally, this domain name is versatile and can also be used in traditional media channels such as print or broadcast advertising to reinforce your online presence and reach a wider audience. By having a consistent brand across all platforms, you'll create a strong, recognizable identity for your business.

    How can I acquire ownership of the domain?

    At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of UptownMedical.com.

    Will there be any recurring costs after I acquire the domain?

    To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.

    What payment methods do you accept?

    We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.

    Product Service Directory

    Name Location Details
    Uptown Home Medical
    (928) 753-2738     		Kingman, AZ Industry: Whol Medical/Hospital Equipment
    Officers: Paul B. Lewis , Patricia Lewis
    Uptown Medical Billing Inc
    		Portland, OR Industry: Accounting/Auditing/Bookkeeping
    Officers: Allison Drake , Sheila Marshall
    Uptown Medical Group
    (718) 401-8030     		Bronx, NY Industry: Medical Doctor's Office
    Officers: Iris Marti , Michael Adar and 6 others Zeev Stegman , Daniel Ogwo , Kim Woods , Yvette Ortiz , Linda L. Sicard , Francis Torres
    Uptown Medical Group, Inc.
    		San Diego, CA Filed: Articles of Incorporation
    Officers: A. E. Kadry
    Uptown Medical, LLC
    		Melbourne, FL Filed: Florida Limited Liability
    Officers: Aaron Wilhite
    Uptown Medical Billing, Inc.
    		Portland, OR Industry: Accounting/Auditing/Bookkeeping
    Officers: Sheila Marshall
    Uptown Medical Family Practice
    		Greencastle, IN Industry: Medical Doctor's Office
    Officers: Jo E. Gaston , Bruce A. Gastineau
    Methodist Uptown Medical
    		Dallas, TX Industry: Health/Allied Services
    Officers: Callie M. Hollenshead , Patricia Allamon and 2 others Brian P. Steeg , Ilana Bragin
    Uptown Pathology Medical Group, Inc.
    		San Diego, CA Filed: Articles of Incorporation
    Officers: Jane Starachan-Lazo
    Chicago Uptown Medical Center Corp.
    (773) 506-7340     		Chicago, IL Industry: Medical Doctor's Office
    Officers: Mensur O. Sunje , Lejla M. Sunje and 4 others Elvedina Kostic , John P. Federbusch , Jayant C. Bhalerao , Ed Kuske