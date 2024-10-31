Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
The Uptown Medical domain name is ideal for healthcare providers located in upscale or prestigious areas. By using this domain name, you signal to your clients that you offer high-quality medical services in a desirable location. It is concise and memorable, making it easy for patients to find and remember.
This domain name can be utilized by various healthcare industries such as dental practices, hospitals, specialist clinics, or mental health centers. By having a domain that resonates with your target audience, you'll create a strong online identity that sets you apart from the competition.
UptownMedical.com can significantly impact your business growth by enhancing your online presence and establishing trust. It allows you to rank higher in search engine results, making it easier for potential patients to find you.
Having a branded domain name can help establish a strong online reputation and customer loyalty. It also gives a professional image and shows that you take your business seriously.
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of UptownMedical.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Uptown Home Medical
(928) 753-2738
|Kingman, AZ
|
Industry:
Whol Medical/Hospital Equipment
Officers: Paul B. Lewis , Patricia Lewis
|
Uptown Medical Billing Inc
|Portland, OR
|
Industry:
Accounting/Auditing/Bookkeeping
Officers: Allison Drake , Sheila Marshall
|
Uptown Medical Group
(718) 401-8030
|Bronx, NY
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office
Officers: Iris Marti , Michael Adar and 6 others Zeev Stegman , Daniel Ogwo , Kim Woods , Yvette Ortiz , Linda L. Sicard , Francis Torres
|
Uptown Medical Group, Inc.
|San Diego, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: A. E. Kadry
|
Uptown Medical, LLC
|Melbourne, FL
|
Filed:
Florida Limited Liability
Officers: Aaron Wilhite
|
Uptown Medical Billing, Inc.
|Portland, OR
|
Industry:
Accounting/Auditing/Bookkeeping
Officers: Sheila Marshall
|
Uptown Medical Family Practice
|Greencastle, IN
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office
Officers: Jo E. Gaston , Bruce A. Gastineau
|
Methodist Uptown Medical
|Dallas, TX
|
Industry:
Health/Allied Services
Officers: Callie M. Hollenshead , Patricia Allamon and 2 others Brian P. Steeg , Ilana Bragin
|
Uptown Pathology Medical Group, Inc.
|San Diego, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Jane Starachan-Lazo
|
Chicago Uptown Medical Center Corp.
(773) 506-7340
|Chicago, IL
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office
Officers: Mensur O. Sunje , Lejla M. Sunje and 4 others Elvedina Kostic , John P. Federbusch , Jayant C. Bhalerao , Ed Kuske