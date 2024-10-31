UptownSounds.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Uptown Sound
(419) 782-1175
|Defiance, OH
|
Industry:
Entertainer/Group
Officers: Al Shook
|
Uptown Sounds
(800) 608-1820
|Poughkeepsie, NY
|
Industry:
Retails Music Store
Officers: Salina Bellamy
|
Uptown Sounds
(410) 243-1827
|Baltimore, MD
|
Industry:
Entertainer/Entertainment Group
Officers: John Spurrier
|
Uptown Sounds
|Houston, TX
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
Uptown Sounds
|Rapid City, SD
|
Industry:
Electrical Contractor
|
Uptown Sounds
|Columbia, SC
|
Industry:
Ret Records/Cd's/Tapes
Officers: Mike Bonnete
|
Uptown Sounds
|Los Angeles, CA
|
Industry:
Entertainer/Entertainment Group
Officers: Robert Capp
|
Uptown Sounds
|Brooklyn, NY
|
Industry:
Electrical Contractor
|
Uptown Sound
|Dallas, TX
|
Industry:
Electrical Contractor
|
Uptown Sounds
(413) 731-6816
|Springfield, MA
|
Industry:
Ret Records/Cd's/Tapes
Officers: Jeffry Markham