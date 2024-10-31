Ask About Special November Deals!
UrbanCentre.com

$39,888 USD

Your price with special offer:

$31,910 USD

Welcome to UrbanCentre.com – a vibrant, dynamic online hub for businesses and entrepreneurs in urban environments. This domain name conveys a sense of energy and innovation, making it an ideal choice for any business looking to establish a strong online presence in the heart of the city.

    UrbanCentre.com offers numerous benefits over other domain names. Its concise yet descriptive name instantly communicates your business's location and industry focus, making it easy for customers to find and remember. The .com extension adds credibility and professionalism to your brand.

    UrbanCentre.com would be perfect for businesses operating in urban areas such as real estate agencies, tech startups, co-working spaces, and restaurants. It also opens up opportunities for niche markets like urban agriculture or smart city solutions.

    UrbanCentre.com can significantly help your business grow by improving search engine optimization (SEO) and attracting organic traffic. With a domain that accurately reflects your business, you'll rank higher in searches related to urban businesses.

    UrbanCentre.com can play an essential role in establishing a strong brand identity and building customer trust. By having a domain name that resonates with your audience, you'll create a sense of familiarity and loyalty, which can lead to increased sales.

    UrbanCentre.com can help you market your business more effectively by making it easier for customers to find you online. With a clear and descriptive domain name, potential customers are more likely to visit your website and explore what you have to offer.

    Additionally, this domain's strong industry focus makes it ideal for non-digital marketing efforts, such as print ads or billboards in urban areas. By leveraging the power of a memorable and relevant domain name, you'll stand out from your competition and attract new customers.

    How can I acquire ownership of the domain?

    At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of UrbanCentre.com.

    Will there be any recurring costs after I acquire the domain?

    To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.

    What payment methods do you accept?

    We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.

    Product Service Directory

    Name Location Details
    Urban Centre Associates, Ltd.
    		Dallas, TX Filed: Domestic Limited Partnership
    Officers: Lincoln Property Company
    Tampa/Urban Centre, Ltd.
    		Dallas, TX Filed: Domestic Limited Partnership (LP)
    Urban Centre Developments Ltd. Inc.
    		San Anselmo, CA Filed: Articles of Incorporation
    Officers: Robert J. Carey
    Lincoln-Urban Centre Hotel, Ltd.
    		Dallas, TX Filed: Domestic Limited Partnership
    Officers: Dallas Lincoln Associates, Inc. , Lincoln Property Companyof Florida, Inc.
    Lincoln-Two Urban Centre, Ltd.
    		Dallas, TX Filed: Domestic Limited Partnership
    Officers: Lincoln Property Co.#523
    The Urban Centre and Design
    		Officers: Lincoln Property Company of Florida, Inc.
    One Urban Centre - Fbec, L.L.C.
    		Chicago, IL Filed: Foreign Limited Liability
    Officers: Florida Office Property Company, Inc.
    Fbec-One Urban Centre, L.P.
    		Chicago, IL Filed: Foreign Limited Partnership
    Officers: One Urban Centre - Fbec, L.L.C.
    Towne Centre Urban Renewal Co
    		Edgewater, NJ Industry: Nonclassifiable Establishments
    Ballona Urban Ecology Centr LLC
    		Los Angeles, CA Filed: Foreign
    Industry: 501 (C)(3) Charitable/Educational Purpos
    Officers: Leonard Aube , De 501 C3 Charitable Educational Purposes and 1 other De 501 C 3 Charitable Educationa Purpos