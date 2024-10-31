UrbanCitizens.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Citizens for Urban Progress
|San Diego, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
|
Urban Senior Citizens Jobs
|Champaign, IL
|
Industry:
Employment Agency
|
Citizens Urban Information Cen
|Brooklyn, NY
|
Industry:
Mfg Photographic Equipment/Supplies
Officers: Glenn Campbell
|
Citizens Against Urban Sprawl, Inc.
|Summerfield, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic Non Profit Corporation
Industry: Nonclassifiable Establishments
Officers: Patricia Orr , Michelle Shearer and 3 others Douglas C. Shearer , Darlene Weesner , Miriam Cook
|
Citizen's Alliance Against Urban Gas Drilling
|Monument, CO
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
Officers: Eileen Skahill
|
New Orleans Citizens for Urban Trees (Nocut)
|New Orleans, LA
|
Industry:
Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
Officers: Tommy Milliner
|
Citizens Urban Renewal Effort of Greenville
|Greenville, TX
|
Industry:
Apartment Building Operator
Officers: Byron Taylor
|
Citizens Urban Renewal Effort of Greenville
|Greenville, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
Industry: Apartment Building Operator
Officers: Byron Taylor , Ken Cottongame and 1 other Bettina Zuanut
|
Diamond Valley Citizens Against Urban Sprawl
|Boulder, CO
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Bob Rowland
|
The Oakland Citizens' Committee for Urban Renewal
|Oakland, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Marie De Porres Taylor