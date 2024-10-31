UrbanDrug.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Urban Minority Alcohol & Drug
(419) 525-3525
|Mansfield, OH
|
Industry:
Ret Drugs/Sundries
Officers: Dennis A. Baker
|
Urban Drug Store, Inc.
|Dallas, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation
Officers: Arnold Radoff , Michael Radoff
|
Urban Drug Store Inc
(318) 388-1374
|Monroe, LA
|
Industry:
Ret Drugs/Sundries
Officers: Kermit Walters , Dianne S. Walters and 5 others Alison R. Napolean , Patricia Pendleton , Ikea Manning , Dave Harrison , David Harris
|
Urban Minority Alcoholism and Drug Outreach Progra
|Dayton, OH
|
Industry:
Ret Drugs/Sundries
Officers: Deborah E. Styles
|
Urban Minority Alcoholism & Drug Abuse Outreach Program
(513) 541-7099
|Cincinnati, OH
|
Industry:
Individual/Family Services
Officers: Michael Langford , Sallie Mascus and 1 other David Berring
|
Stark County Urban Minority Alcoholism and Drug Addiction Outreach Project
|Canton, OH
|
Industry:
Social Services
Officers: Ida R. Freeman
|
Urban Minority Alcoholism Drug Abuse Outreach Program Inc
(330) 743-2772
|Youngstown, OH
|
Industry:
Individual/Family Services
Officers: Darryl Alexander , Ruth Clark and 1 other Geraldine Sherwood
|
Youngstown Urban Minority Alcoholism & Drug Abuse Outreach P
|Youngstown, OH
|
Industry:
Building Maintenance Services
Officers: Darryl Alexander
|
Hispanic Urban Minority Alcoholism and Drug Abuse Outreach Program
(216) 459-1222
|Cleveland, OH
|
Industry:
Alcohol & Drug Rehabilitation
Officers: Andres Gonzalez , Awilda Bautista and 4 others Carlos Ramos , Abigail D. Rio , Miguel Prieto , Ivan Rosas
|
Akron Urban Minority Alcoholism Drug Abuse Outreach Program Inc
(330) 379-3467
|Akron, OH
|
Industry:
Substance Abuse Counseling Rehablitative Services
Officers: Janice Mercier , Denise Mays and 1 other William L. Mallory