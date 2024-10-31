Ask About Special November Deals!
UrbanFunding.com

$14,888 USD

    • About UrbanFunding.com

    UrbanFunding.com is an exceptional choice for businesses operating in urban markets, focusing on investment, finance, or technology sectors. With a concise and meaningful name, this domain carries the weight of authority and professionalism. Its simplicity and relevance make it a standout in a crowded market.

    Imagine having a domain that instantly communicates your business's core focus. UrbanFunding.com does just that. It speaks to your audience, invites partnerships, and sets the stage for success.

    Why UrbanFunding.com?

    UrbanFunding.com can significantly impact your business growth. It enhances your online presence by attracting organic traffic through search engines, as the name is specific and descriptive. Establishing a strong brand identity becomes effortless as the domain aligns with your business goals.

    Customer trust and loyalty are essential for any business. UrbanFunding.com instills confidence in potential clients by offering a professional and well-defined online presence that reflects the unique value proposition of your business.

    Marketability of UrbanFunding.com

    UrbanFunding.com is an excellent marketing tool for businesses looking to stand out from competitors. It can help you rank higher in search engine results, reaching a larger and more targeted audience. Use it in non-digital media, such as business cards or print ads, to create a consistent brand image.

    Attracting and engaging new potential customers is the key to driving sales. UrbanFunding.com makes this process easier by instantly resonating with your target demographic. The domain name's relevance and simplicity make it memorable and easy to share, creating valuable word-of-mouth promotion.

    How can I acquire ownership of the domain?

    At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of UrbanFunding.com.

    Will there be any recurring costs after I acquire the domain?

    To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.

    What payment methods do you accept?

    We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.

    Product Service Directory

    Name Location Details
    National Urban Youth Fund
    		Providence, RI Industry: Nonclassifiable Establishments
    Urban Improvement Fund, Ltd.
    		Seattle, WA Filed: Domestic
    Officers: Interfinancial Real Estate Management Company , Ca
    Urban Fund II, Lp
    		Plano, TX Filed: Domestic Limited Partnership (LP)
    Officers: Urban Fund II Gp, LLC
    Urban Fund I’, Lp
    		Plano, TX Filed: Domestic Limited Partnership (LP)
    Officers: Urban Fund I Gp, LLC
    Urban Fund Management, LLC
    		Plano, TX Filed: Domestic Limited Liability Company (LLC)
    Officers: Bonnie C. Shea , Matthew T. Kirby and 2 others Michael Mercer , Fred Diem
    Urban Fund, Inc.
    		Seattle, WA Industry: Residential Construction
    Officers: Peter Erickson
    Urban Capital Funding, LLC
    		Oklahoma City, OK Industry: Short-Term Business Credit Institution
    Officers: Lori Wright
    Urban Mortgage Funding LLC
    		Houston, TX Filed: Domestic Limited Liability Company (LLC)
    Officers: Marc Graubart , Donald M. Graubart
    Urban Children's Education Fund
    		Newport Beach, CA Filed: Articles of Incorporation
    Officers: David M. Schultz
    Urban Investment Fund, LLC
    		Newport Beach, CA Filed: Domestic
    Industry: Real Estate Investment
    Officers: Rancho Pacific Properties