UrbanInform.com

|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Urban Information Services
(614) 882-3122
|Westerville, OH
|
Industry:
Real Estate Agent/Manager Business Services
|
Urban Information Systems, Inc.
|San Diego, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Industry: Software Consulting Services
Officers: James Guthrie
|
Citizens Urban Information Cen
|Brooklyn, NY
|
Industry:
Mfg Photographic Equipment/Supplies
Officers: Glenn Campbell
|
Urban Information Networks Corporation
|San Francisco, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Hamilton Rousseau
|
Urban Information Service
|Columbus, OH
|
Industry:
Services-Misc
Officers: Hale E. Whipkey
|
Urban & Regional Information Systems Association
|West Palm Beach, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic Non Profit Corporation
Officers: John W. Humphrey , David C. Prospect and 4 others Edward F. Good , Tanja Goff , Paul D. Zwick , Linda Lennon
|
Urban & Regional Information Systems Association
|Des Plaines, IL
|
Industry:
Membership Organization Providing Information On Computer Systems
Officers: Ann Bishopp , Greg Babinski and 6 others George McFarlane , Tim Hu , Lena Gomes , Jerry Conlin , Susan Port , Sandra Crutcher
|
Urban Studies and Information Foundation, Inc.
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
|
Rocky Mountain Urban & Regional Information Systems Association
|Denver, CO
|
Industry:
Business Services
Officers: Marcia Walker
|
Urban and Regional Information Systems Association of Georgia, Inc.
|Duluth, GA
|
Industry:
Membership Organization