UrbanNails.com offers a distinct advantage for businesses in the nail industry. Its urban connotation speaks to the vibrant and dynamic nature of cities, making it a perfect fit for businesses that cater to urban residents. The domain name's simplicity and memorability make it an excellent choice for establishing a strong online presence and building a loyal customer base.
This domain name can be used by a variety of businesses, including nail salons, beauty spas, and online retailers selling nail care products. Its versatility makes it an attractive option for businesses targeting metropolitan areas and those looking to create a strong, urban brand.
Owning UrbanNails.com can significantly benefit your business by driving organic traffic to your website. With a domain name that resonates with your target audience and is easy to remember, potential clients are more likely to find your business online. A well-crafted website on this domain name can help you establish a professional and trustworthy brand that sets you apart from competitors.
UrbanNails.com can also help improve your business's online reputation and customer trust. Having a domain name that accurately represents your business and is easy to remember can make a positive impression on potential customers, leading to increased customer loyalty and repeat business.
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of UrbanNails.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Urban Nails
|Margate, FL
|
Industry:
Beauty Shop
Officers: Margarita Padilla
|
Urbane Nails
|Pittsburgh, PA
|
Industry:
Beauty Shop
Officers: Phi Bui
|
Urban Nails
|Riverside, CA
|
Industry:
Beauty Shop
Officers: Mylinh Le
|
Urban Nails Inc
|Staten Island, NY
|
Industry:
Beauty Shop
Officers: Ruby Kim , Kathy Hong
|
Urban Hair Nail
|Burley, ID
|
Industry:
Business Services
|
Urban Escape Nail Spa
|Conroe, TX
|
Industry:
Beauty Shop
|
Urban Nails LLC
|North Lauderdale, FL
|
Industry:
Beauty Shop
|
Urban Nail Boutique Inc
|Fresh Meadows, NY
|
Industry:
Ret Women's Clothing
|
Urban Nail Supply Inc
|Flushing, NY
|
Industry:
Whol Durable Goods
|
Urban Nail Salon
(212) 588-1938
|New York, NY
|
Industry:
Beauty Shop
Officers: Jeon Song