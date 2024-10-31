Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
UrbanNeighborhood.com offers a concise, memorable name that immediately conveys a sense of community, urban living, and engagement. With this domain, you can create a website or brand that resonates with your audience and stands out from the competition.
This domain is ideal for businesses and organizations in industries such as real estate, urban planning, community development, and local services. By owning UrbanNeighborhood.com, you position yourself at the heart of urban life and attract customers who value connection and convenience.
UrbanNeighborhood.com can significantly enhance your online presence and reach a larger audience through organic search traffic. The domain name is descriptive, easy to remember, and relevant to your business, making it more likely for potential customers to find you.
Establishing a strong brand identity is crucial for business growth, and UrbanNeighborhood.com provides an excellent foundation. With this domain, you can create a memorable, trustworthy online presence that reflects your business's values and mission.
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of UrbanNeighborhood.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Urban Neighborhoods
|Portland, OR
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
Officers: Dee Reddy
|
Urban Neighborhood Initiative
|Kansas City, MO
|
Industry:
Membership Organization
|
Neighborhood Building Urban Gardens
|Detroit, MI
|
Industry:
Field Crops, Except Cash Grains, Nec, Nsk
|
Urban Neighborhood Services In
|Brooklyn, NY
|
Industry:
Services-Misc
Officers: Lina Noel
|
Urban Neighborhood Homes LLC
|Dorchester, MA
|
Industry:
Single-Family House Construction
|
Reaching Urban Neighborhoods
|Perkasie, PA
|
Industry:
Outreach Program
Officers: Rob Burroughs
|
Urban Neighborhood Family Center
(626) 584-1891
|Pasadena, CA
|
Industry:
Individual/Family Services
Officers: Steve Webee , Roger Van Spronsen
|
Restoring Urban Neighborhoods, LLC
|New York, NY
|
Industry:
Services-Misc
Officers: Salvatore D'Avola
|
Sustainable Urban Neighborhoods
|Portland, OR
|
Industry:
Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
Officers: Diane Meisenhelter
|
New Urban Neighborhoods
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
Officers: Betty B. Herrington , Robin L. Martin and 1 other Howard David Peirce