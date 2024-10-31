Ask About Special November Deals!
(888) 694-6735 Email
Domain Market Logo
Domain For Sale

UrbanRefuge.com

$29,888 USD

Your price with special offer:

$23,910 USD

Take Advantage Of Our Special Limited Time Offer!

BUY NOW AND GET

20%

OFF

We are #1 in Premium Domains

205,712 Of The World's Best .Com Domains
Available For Immediate Purchase
Safe & Secure Transactions
100% Satisfaction Guaranteed
View our Testimonials
Discover UrbanRefuge.com – a domain that embodies the modern urban lifestyle. Connect with an engaged audience, build a distinctive brand, and unlock endless possibilities.

What Are The Advantages Of A Super Premium .Com Domain?

  • Increased Traffic

    Increased Traffic

  • Search Engine Ranking

    Search Engine Ranking

  • Brand Recognition

    Brand Recognition

  • Immediate Presence

    Immediate Presence

  • Higher Profits

    Higher Profits

  • Great Investment

    Great Investment

Get the latest from DomainMarket.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!

Our team has sold and transferred over 75,000 super premium .com domain name brands to the world's top corporations and smartest marketing executives.

  • 205,712

    Available Domains

  • 75,000+

    Sold and Transferred

    • About UrbanRefuge.com

    UrbanRefuge.com is more than just a domain name; it's a statement. It speaks to the heart of today's fast-paced urban dwellers who crave convenience, innovation, and community. This domain's unique and memorable name can serve as the foundation for various businesses such as urban planning firms, co-living spaces, tech startups, or even creative agencies.

    What sets UrbanRefuge.com apart is its versatility and timelessness. The word 'urban' implies a modern, sophisticated vibe, while 'refuge' conveys a sense of safety and belonging – both essential aspects for today's consumers. With this domain name, you can create a strong online presence that resonates with your audience and helps you stand out from the crowd.

    Why UrbanRefuge.com?

    UrbanRefuge.com can significantly impact your business growth by attracting organic traffic through search engines. The unique and descriptive nature of this domain name is likely to pique the curiosity of potential customers, leading them to explore your online offerings. Having a distinctive domain name can help establish your brand and instill trust among your customer base.

    By owning UrbanRefuge.com, you'll be able to create a strong digital identity that sets you apart from competitors. This, in turn, can lead to increased customer loyalty and repeat business. Additionally, the domain name's marketability can help you reach new potential customers through various marketing channels such as social media, influencer partnerships, and targeted advertising.

    Marketability of UrbanRefuge.com

    UrbanRefuge.com's unique and memorable name can give your business a competitive edge in today's crowded digital landscape. It can help you stand out from the competition by making your brand more discoverable and engaging. Additionally, this domain name is search engine-friendly, meaning it can help improve your online visibility and reach.

    Beyond the digital realm, UrbanRefuge.com can be an effective tool for marketing your business through non-digital media as well. It's easy to remember and conveys a powerful message that resonates with today's urban consumers. By incorporating this domain name into your print, radio, or TV ads, you can effectively reach new potential customers and convert them into sales.

    Marketability of

    Buy UrbanRefuge.com Now!

    How can I acquire ownership of the domain?

    At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of UrbanRefuge.com.

    Will there be any recurring costs after I acquire the domain?

    To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.

    What payment methods do you accept?

    We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.

    Product Service Directory

    Name Location Details
    Urban Refuge
    		Union City, GA Industry: Membership-Basis Lodging
    Urban Refuge
    		Houston, TX Industry: Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
    Urban Refuge
    (612) 333-8100     		Minneapolis, MN Industry: Drinking Place
    Officers: Mike Jennings
    Urban Refuge Acupuncture
    (415) 391-2897     		San Francisco, CA Industry: Health Practitioner's Office
    Officers: Jacqueline Maliwat
    Urban Refuge LLC
    		Houston, TX Filed: Domestic Limited Liability Company (LLC)
    Officers: Alyssa B. Jacox
    Deep Roots Urban Refuge
    		Oakland, CA Filed: Articles of Incorporation
    The Urban Tax Refuge
    		Minneapolis, MN Industry: Tax Return Preparation Services
    Officers: Roy T. Mould
    Urban Hope Refuge
    		Hartford, CT Industry: Religious Organization
    Urban Refuge, LLC
    		Philipsburg, MT Industry: Nonclassifiable Establishments
    Officers: Phyllis Peltonen
    Urban Refuge LLC
    		San Francisco, CA Filed: Domestic
    Industry: Health Service : Acupuncuture
    Officers: Jacqueline Maliwat , Jennifer Cheung