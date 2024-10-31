Your price with special offer:
Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
UrbanRefuge.com is more than just a domain name; it's a statement. It speaks to the heart of today's fast-paced urban dwellers who crave convenience, innovation, and community. This domain's unique and memorable name can serve as the foundation for various businesses such as urban planning firms, co-living spaces, tech startups, or even creative agencies.
What sets UrbanRefuge.com apart is its versatility and timelessness. The word 'urban' implies a modern, sophisticated vibe, while 'refuge' conveys a sense of safety and belonging – both essential aspects for today's consumers. With this domain name, you can create a strong online presence that resonates with your audience and helps you stand out from the crowd.
UrbanRefuge.com can significantly impact your business growth by attracting organic traffic through search engines. The unique and descriptive nature of this domain name is likely to pique the curiosity of potential customers, leading them to explore your online offerings. Having a distinctive domain name can help establish your brand and instill trust among your customer base.
By owning UrbanRefuge.com, you'll be able to create a strong digital identity that sets you apart from competitors. This, in turn, can lead to increased customer loyalty and repeat business. Additionally, the domain name's marketability can help you reach new potential customers through various marketing channels such as social media, influencer partnerships, and targeted advertising.
Buy UrbanRefuge.com Now!
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of UrbanRefuge.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Urban Refuge
|Union City, GA
|
Industry:
Membership-Basis Lodging
|
Urban Refuge
|Houston, TX
|
Industry:
Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
|
Urban Refuge
(612) 333-8100
|Minneapolis, MN
|
Industry:
Drinking Place
Officers: Mike Jennings
|
Urban Refuge Acupuncture
(415) 391-2897
|San Francisco, CA
|
Industry:
Health Practitioner's Office
Officers: Jacqueline Maliwat
|
Urban Refuge LLC
|Houston, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Limited Liability Company (LLC)
Officers: Alyssa B. Jacox
|
Deep Roots Urban Refuge
|Oakland, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
|
The Urban Tax Refuge
|Minneapolis, MN
|
Industry:
Tax Return Preparation Services
Officers: Roy T. Mould
|
Urban Hope Refuge
|Hartford, CT
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
|
Urban Refuge, LLC
|Philipsburg, MT
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
Officers: Phyllis Peltonen
|
Urban Refuge LLC
|San Francisco, CA
|
Filed:
Domestic
Industry: Health Service : Acupuncuture
Officers: Jacqueline Maliwat , Jennifer Cheung