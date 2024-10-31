UrbanRenewalAuthority.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Brighton Urban Renewal Authority
|Brighton, CO
|
Industry:
Business Consulting Services
Officers: Manuel Esquibel
|
Avon Urban Renewal Authority
|Avon, CO
|
Industry:
Business Services
|
Pueblo Urban Renewal Authority
|Pueblo, CO
|
Industry:
Apartment Building Operator
Officers: John Baeey
|
Golden Urban Renewal Authority
|Golden, CO
|
Industry:
Business Consulting Services
Officers: Donna Plummer
|
Denver Urban Renewal Authority
(303) 534-3872
|Denver, CO
|
Industry:
Business Consulting Services
Officers: Taryn Lewis , Paulina Litvak and 6 others Tracy Huggins , Janet Colley , Denise Burgess , Patricia Gage , Theda Jackson , Judy Stowell
|
Charleston Urban Renewal Authority
|Charleston, WV
|
Industry:
Business Consulting Services
Officers: John Wells , John J. Cavender and 6 others Andrew Jordon , Diane S. Treister , James Edwards , Lew Tyree , Charles Webb , Karen Haddad
|
Arvada Urban Renewal Authority
|Arvada, CO
|
Industry:
Urban and Community Development
Officers: Alex Gurevich , Tim Steinhaus and 1 other Maureen Phair
|
Urban Renewal Authority of Pueblo
(719) 542-1100
|Pueblo, CO
|
Industry:
Business Services
Officers: Gary Trujillo , Chris Walters and 3 others Christine McCarthy , Jeanne Santillanez , Travis Bliss
|
Colorado Springs Urban Renewal Authority
|Colorado Springs, CO
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
Officers: Marilyn Munkres
|
Commerce City Urban Renewal Authority
|Commerce City, CO
|
Industry:
Urban/Community Development
Officers: Sean Ford , Gerald Flannery