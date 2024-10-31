Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
UrbanResidents.com is a clear and concise domain name that speaks directly to the audience of urban residents. With more people moving into cities every day, this domain offers an excellent opportunity for businesses catering to city dwellers. The short and memorable name makes it easy to remember and type, ensuring high click-through rates.
Imagine having a domain that positions your business as the go-to solution for urban residents. UrbanResidents.com can be used by real estate agents, property management companies, local businesses, city governments, and more. It carries an inherent trust and credibility, making it an investment worth considering.
UrbanResidents.com can significantly improve your online presence and reach a wider audience. By having a domain that resonates with your target demographic, you'll see increased organic traffic as search engines prioritize relevant content. A memorable and easy-to-understand domain can help establish a strong brand identity.
Customer trust and loyalty are crucial to any business, especially those dealing with urban residents. UrbanResidents.com lends an air of professionalism and reliability that can help build customer confidence and repeat business.
Buy UrbanResidents.com Now!
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of UrbanResidents.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Urban Residence Inc
(702) 307-2828
|Las Vegas, NV
|
Industry:
Architectural Services
Officers: Joyce E. Orias
|
Urban Family Residences Inc
(309) 676-4717
|Peoria, IL
|
Industry:
Real Estate Operators
Officers: Eugene Gathers
|
Urban Residences, Inc.
|Miami, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Antonio Vega
|
Urban Teacher Residency United
|Chicago, IL
|
Industry:
Educational Consulting Services
Officers: Diana Hagens , Jim Rechtin and 1 other Anissa Listak
|
Bf Urban Residence Marketing LLC
|Dallas, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Limited Liability Company (LLC)
Officers: John T. Sughrue , Robert Briggs
|
Urban Pointe Senior Residences, LLC
|Miami, FL
|
Filed:
Florida Limited Liability
Officers: David O. Deutch
|
River Vale Senior Residence Urban Renewal, L.P.
|Newark, NJ
|
Industry:
Real Estate Agent/Manager
|
Architectural Concepts and Urban Residences Inc.
|Wesley Chapel, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Jamal Gosin , Kuwowula N. Gosin and 1 other Kutala M. Kialeuka