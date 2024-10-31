UsaSoccerLeague.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
USA Soccer League
|Santa Ana, CA
|
Industry:
Membership Sport/Recreation Club
|
Soccer Leagues USA, Inc.
|Miami Lakes, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Industry: Nonclassifiable Establishments
Officers: Juan C. Pereyra , Luis Araujo
|
USA Soccer League
|Newport, RI
|
Industry:
Membership Sport/Recreation Club
Officers: Kenneth J. Burke
|
USA Young Soccer League
|Los Angeles, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Boanerge Cruz
|
Soccer 5 USA National League, LLC
|Boca Raton, FL
|
Filed:
Florida Limited Liability
Officers: US Soccer 5, LLC
|
USA Interclub Soccer League of Bellflower
|Bellflower, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Mario Jimenez