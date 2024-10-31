UsabilityProfessionals.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Usability Professionals' Association
|Chicago, IL
|
Industry:
Professional Organization
Officers: Cindy Clark , Gayle Henderson and 8 others Elizabeth Kasper , Chris Rourke , Nicole A. Tafoya , Zhengjie Liu , Elizabeth Goins , Scott Gunter , John Kasper , Mohamed Abdullah
|
Usability Professionals' Association
|Fort Worth, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
Officers: Susan M. Dray , Elisa Miller and 7 others Chris Hass , Ashley Pearlman , Cory M. Lebsen , Amy Kidd , Rich Gunther , Jakob Biesterfeldt , Ronnie Battista
|
Usability Professionals' Association
(630) 980-4997
|Bloomingdale, IL
|
Industry:
Professional Association
Officers: Sarah Rauch , Ben Logan and 8 others Susan M. Dray , Dan Szuc , Karen Seidler , Alain Robillard , Scott Gunter , Jeralyn Reese , Josh Corringham , Amy Cueva
|
Indiana Chapter of Usability Professionals Association
|Indianapolis, IN
|
Industry:
Professional Organization
Officers: Stephen Hatfield , Michael Miserino
|
Boston Chapter of The Usability Professionals' Association Inc
|Hyde Park, MA
|
Industry:
Membership Organization
Officers: Greg Raiz