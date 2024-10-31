UteIndianTribe.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Ute Indian Tribe Ute Indian Tribe
|Fort Duchesne, UT
|Manager at Ute Sheridan Holdings, LLC
|
Ute Indian Tribe
(435) 722-2331
|Fort Duchesne, UT
|
Industry:
Bowling Center
Officers: Richard Simmons , Cammron Cuch and 1 other Vladimir Kalinin
|
Southern Ute Indian Tribe
|Ignacio, CO
|
Industry:
Communication Services
Officers: Richard Hudson , David Babbitt and 6 others Dug Ward , Andrew Dorenkamp , Aaron Torres , Pamela Murray , Alan Young , Ernest Pinncoose
|
Southern Ute Indian Tribe
(970) 563-4581
|Ignacio, CO
|
Industry:
Administrative Public Health Programs
Officers: Janette Harrell , Tom Duran and 3 others Janet Harold , Rebecca Price , Eric Spady
|
Ute Indian Tribe
(435) 722-4985
|Fort Duchesne, UT
|
Industry:
Executive/Legislative Combined
Officers: Curtis Cesspooch , Cameron Kutch and 7 others Dellana Mart , Beverly J. Burt , Sandy Hansen , Todd Baker , Rex Larose , Susan Chapoose , Christella Marge
|
Ute Indian Tribe
|Fort Duchesne, UT
|
Industry:
Executive/Legislative Combined
|
Ute Indian Tribe
(435) 722-5141
|Fort Duchesne, UT
|
Industry:
Social Services
Officers: Barry Jensen
|
Ute Indian Tribe
(435) 722-2285
|Fort Duchesne, UT
|
Industry:
Emergency Medical Service
Officers: James Myrick
|
Southern Ute Indian Tribe
|Durango, CO
|MEMBER at Mgi-Gfp Woodlake Holdings, LLC MEMBER at Mgi-Gfp Lantana Holdings, LLC
|
Ute Indian Tribe
(435) 722-5176
|Fort Duchesne, UT
|
Industry:
Executive/Legislative Combined
Officers: Tracey Warrick