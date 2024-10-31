UtilityMappingServices.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Utility Mapping Services, Inc.
(208) 377-9099
|Boise, ID
|
Industry:
Sub Surface Utility Engineering Geophysics Civil Engineering
Officers: Kathy Meis
|
Utility Mapping Services
|Saint Cloud, MN
|
Industry:
Services-Misc
Officers: Cameron Greer , Thomas J. Tschida and 1 other Tom Swafford
|
Utility Mapping Services, Inc.
(406) 933-5300
|Clancy, MT
|
Filed:
Foreign Corporation
Industry: Sub Surface Utility Engineering Geophysics Civil Engineering
Officers: Phil Meis , Jordan Mines and 6 others Thomas Tschida , Rod Kent , Nicholas E. Josten , Cameron Greer , Kathy Q. Meis , Philip J. Meis
|
Utility Mapping Services
|Duluth, MN
|
Industry:
Services-Misc
|
Utility Mapping Services, Inc.
|Montana City, MT
|
Filed:
Statement & Designation By Foreign Corporation
Officers: Kathy G. Meiw
|
Utility Mapping Services Inc
|Kingston, WA
|
Industry:
Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
Officers: Kathy G. Meis
|
Utility Mapping Services Inc
|Salt Lake City, UT
|
Industry:
Services-Misc
Officers: Jim Maierle , Nicholas E. Jostn
|
Geo Mapping Utility Services, Inc.
|Springfield, NE
|
Industry:
Services-Misc
Officers: Shawn Brechbill
|
Utility Located Mapping Services Inc
|Louisville, KY
|
Industry:
Water/Sewer/Utility Construction
Officers: Eric Pask
|
Utility Locate and Mapping Services, Inc.
|Media, PA
|
Filed:
Foreign For-Profit Corporation
Officers: David R. Helwig , Terence R. Montgomery and 3 others William H. Muller , Timothy Story , David R. Montgomery