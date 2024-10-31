UtilityWorkers.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Union of Utility Workers
|Ringgold, GA
|
Industry:
Labor Organization
Officers: James Huges , Larry Matthews and 1 other Steve Collins
|
Union of Utility Workers
|Fenelton, PA
|
Industry:
Labor Organization
Officers: Donald J. Saeler
|
Utility Workers Union 262
|Hunlock Creek, PA
|
Industry:
Labor Organization
Officers: Lee Hillard
|
Utility Workers Union
|Dearborn, MI
|
Industry:
Labor Organization
Officers: Gloria Conciello
|
Utility Workers Union-America
|Charleroi, PA
|
Industry:
Labor Organization
Officers: William Sterner
|
Utility Workers Union
|Lewistown, PA
|
Industry:
Labor Organization
Officers: Kennith Krepps , John Benny
|
Utilities Workers of Ne
|Fitchburg, MA
|
Industry:
Labor Organization
|
Union of Utility Workers
|Baden, PA
|
Industry:
Labor Organization
Officers: Greg Grabrich
|
The Utility Workers Union
(631) 473-6082
|Mount Sinai, NY
|
Industry:
Labor Organization
Officers: Niel McKanon
|
Union of Utility Workers
|Attleboro, MA
|
Industry:
Labor Organization
Officers: Rejean Depot