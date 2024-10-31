VacClean.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Electrolux Vac Clean 0606
|Lynchburg, VA
|
Industry:
Repair Services
Officers: Curtis Muddman
|
Clean and Vac
|Fuquay Varina, NC
|
Industry:
Mfg Home Vacuum Cleaners
Officers: Joseph Mussanlevy
|
Vac Pros Cleaning, Inc.
|Tamarac, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Lucas O. Martos , Veronica M. Jimenez and 2 others Robert Sarduy , Aylec Michell Sarduy
|
Central Vac Cleaning Systems
|Fort Smith, AR
|
Industry:
Trade Contractor Ret Misc Merchandise Building Maintenance Services
|
Dyna Vac Power Cleaning
|Overland Park, KS
|
Industry:
Repair Services
Officers: John Julian
|
Vac Cleaning Service
|San Jose, CA
|
Industry:
Repair Services
Officers: Alvin Calvo
|
Steam Vac Carpet Cleaning
(252) 726-1217
|Morehead City, NC
|
Industry:
Carpet/Upholstery Cleaning
Officers: Dave Whitmore
|
Power Vac Cleaning
(559) 255-6658
|Fresno, CA
|
Industry:
Building Maintenance Services Plumbing/Heating/Air Cond Contractor Refrigeration Service/Repair
|
Vac Cleaning Inc
|Lake Worth, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Jose M. Velasquez , Bertha Molina
|
Mop & Vac Cleaning Solutions
|Winter Springs, FL
|
Industry:
Repair Services
Officers: Rosanne Pistocco