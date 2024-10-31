ValleyFirstCredit.com

Your price with special offer:
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Valley First Credit Union
(209) 577-2878
|Modesto, CA
|
Industry:
Federal Credit Union
Officers: James Kelly , Paul Emanuels and 7 others Hank Barrett , Marlene Jackson , Cindy Brewer , Dennis Barta , Matt Sinclair , Ken Karn , Anita Morphew
|
Valley First Credit Union
(209) 549-8500
|Turlock, CA
|
Industry:
Federal Credit Union
Officers: Scott Nelson , Fred Cruz and 1 other Dennis Barta
|
Valley First Credit Union
(209) 549-8511
|Modesto, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Industry: Federal Credit Union
Officers: Fred Cruz , Matt Sinclair and 5 others Hank Barrett , Henry E. Barrett , Gary Hall , Terri Holveck , Sara Walton
|
Valley First Credit Union
(209) 549-8511
|Modesto, CA
|
Industry:
Personal Credit Institution Loan Broker
Officers: Fred Cruz , Matt Sinclair and 1 other Henry E. Barrett
|
Phoenix First Credit
|Valley Center, CA
|
Industry:
Federal Credit Union
Officers: Dennis Brown
|
First Community Credit Union
(701) 845-4647
|Valley City, ND
|
Industry:
State Credit Union
Officers: Larry Doyle , Dean Hohrich
|
Credit First Fund
|Fountain Valley, CA
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
Officers: Cyrus K. Bozorgi
|
First U.S. Community Credit Un
|Grass Valley, CA
|
Industry:
Federal Credit Unions
|
First Integrated Credit Solutions LLC
|Castro Valley, CA
|
Industry:
Business Services
Officers: Adje C. Lassey
|
First Choice Federal Credit Union
(510) 538-3786
|Castro Valley, CA
|
Industry:
State Credit Union
Officers: Mavis Enos , Mary Anderson and 2 others Holly Richey , Kathy Culwell