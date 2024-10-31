ValleyRuralElectric.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Nishnabotna Valley Rural Electric Cooperative
(712) 755-2166
|Harlan, IA
|
Industry:
Electric Services Contractor - Plumbing Heating & Air Conditioning
Officers: Christian Berg , Kent Ingerslev and 5 others Dale Fink , Richard Ferry , Bryan Greve , Ladonna Havick , John Euchener
|
Maquoketa Valley Rural Electric Cooperative
(319) 462-3542
|Anamosa, IA
|
Industry:
Electric Srvcs Contractor
Officers: William Hacke , Elden Busch and 6 others Scott Hall , Brent V. Dorn , Kenny Smith , Larry Swanson , Bruce Reade , Judy A. Gotto
|
Valley Rural Electric Cooperative, Inc.
(814) 643-2650
|Huntingdon, PA
|
Industry:
Electric Services
Officers: James Stauffer , Pamela Devore and 5 others Bary Kline , Brook Sheetz , Robert Holmes , Robert Wareham , Clair McCall
|
Valley Rural Electric Cooperative, Inc.
(814) 793-2609
|Martinsburg, PA
|
Industry:
Electric Services
Officers: Jeff Garner , Gary Atherton
|
Red River Valley Rural Electric Association
(580) 276-3364
|Marietta, OK
|
Industry:
Electric Services Whol Industrial Equipment
Officers: Charles Young , Roger Rhoads and 5 others Brent Hardin , Roger Rhoades , Larry Hicks , James Griffin , Jerry McGill
|
San Luis Valley Rural Electric Cooperative, Inc.
(719) 852-3538
|Monte Vista, CO
|
Industry:
Electric Services
Officers: Michael Rierson , Joan Waudby and 6 others John Villyard , Ross A. Combs , Wendi Seger , Ellanor Valdez , James Bearss , Charley Evans
|
Kankakee Valley Rural Electric Membership Corporation
(219) 733-2511
|Wanatah, IN
|
Industry:
Electric Services
Officers: Otto Warner , Ronald R. Singleton and 2 others Denise Marks , Dennis C. Weiss
|
Whitewater Valley Rural Electric Membership Corp
|Liberty, IN
|
Industry:
Electric Services
|
Licking Valley Rural Electric Cooperative Corporation
(606) 743-3179
|West Liberty, KY
|
Industry:
Electric Services
Officers: Bill Kimelton , Kerry Howard and 2 others Michael Adams , Billie Duncan
|
White Water Valley Rural Electric Membership Cooperative (Inc)
(765) 458-5171
|Liberty, IN
|
Industry:
Electric Services
Officers: Bruce Cowen , Evelyn Klein and 1 other Sharon Null Howell