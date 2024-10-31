Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
Buy VascularNursing.com Now!
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of VascularNursing.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Vascular Access Nurses P.L.L.C.
|Bullhead City, AZ
|
Industry:
Employment Agency
Officers: Rebecca B. Huges
|
Vascular Access Nursing
|Las Vegas, NV
|
Industry:
Skilled Nursing Care Facility
|
The Society for Vascular Nursing
(850) 474-6963
|Pensacola, FL
|
Industry:
Professional Organization
Officers: Belinda Putze , Kathy Draper and 6 others Morgan Kimkesia , Lynn Chilton , Claudia Vaughn , Sandy Hall , Larri Bass , Belinda E. Puetz
|
Society for Vascular Nursing, Inc.
|Pensacola, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic Non Profit Corporation
Industry: Skilled Nursing Care Facility
Officers: Phyllis Gordon , Vickie Nimmer and 8 others Marge Lovell , Theresa Deveaux , Sharon Weinlein , Bertha Hughes , Kathleen Rich , Diane Treat Jacobson , Carolyn Robinson , M. Isobel Green
|
Vascular Nursing Certification Board, Inc. (Vncb
|Pensacola, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic Non Profit Corporation
Officers: Mary Sieggreen , Jennifer Dzieciuch and 3 others Pat Matuls , Steven Spaner , Belinda E. Puetz