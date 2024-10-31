VegasEntertainers.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Vegas Entertainment
|Scottsboro, AL
|
Industry:
Entertainer/Entertainment Group
Officers: Jamie Guffey
|
Vegas Vegas Entertainment Corporation
|Las Vegas, NV
|
Filed:
Domestic Corporation
Officers: Peter T. Phan , Elizabeth F. Agcaoili and 2 others Pam P. Phan , David A. Gleason
|
Las Vegas Finest Entertainment
(702) 283-4567
|North Las Vegas, NV
|
Industry:
Entertainment
Officers: Tajuan Combs , Charles Sanford and 4 others Jaquan Combs , Jamaal Beverly , Awet Bahta , Michael J. Armstrong
|
Vegas Event Entertainment, Llp
|Las Vegas, NV
|
Filed:
Domestic Limited-Liability Partnership
Officers: Richard C. Kung , Mark A. Patlan
|
Vegas Entertainment Group LLC
|Las Vegas, NV
|
Filed:
Domestic Limited-Liability Company
Officers: Anthony Marcum
|
Vegas International Entertainment, Inc.
|Las Vegas, NV
|
Filed:
Domestic Corporation
Officers: Juan Reyes , Ricardo Favela and 1 other Michael Reyes
|
Hush-Vegas Entertainment LLC
|Las Vegas, NV
|
Filed:
Domestic Limited-Liability Company
Officers: Micah Pilkey
|
Vegas Group Entertainment, LLC
|Las Vegas, NV
|
Filed:
Domestic Limited-Liability Company
Officers: Anthony Marcum , Christian Moore and 1 other Paul V. Anderson
|
Las Vegas Entertainment
|Friendswood, TX
|
Industry:
Entertainer/Entertainment Group
Officers: Jake Potter
|
Vegas Entertainment Records LLC
|Bradenton Beach, FL
|
Filed:
Florida Limited Liability
Industry: Record and Prerecorded Tape Stores
Officers: Jarrod Boswell , Heather Deserio