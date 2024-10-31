VegetarianSociety.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Vegetarian Society
|Rochester, NY
|
Industry:
Membership Organization
|
Deaf Vegetarian Society
|Tempe, AZ
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
Officers: Veronica Kozlowski
|
Virgin Island Vegetarian Society
|
Industry:
Social Services, Nec, Nsk
Officers: Linda Muhammad
|
Vegetarian Society of Dfw
|Carrollton, TX
|
Industry:
School/Educational Services
Officers: Phyllis Hillery , Jeanette Prasiska and 1 other Neil Abrahams
|
San Francisco Vegetarian Society
|San Francisco, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Dixie Mahy
|
Indianapolis Vegetarian Society
|Indianapolis, IN
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
Vegetarian Society of Richmond
|Richmond, VA
|
Industry:
Professional Organization
|
Pasco Vegetarian Society Inc.
|New Port Richey, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic Non Profit Corporation
Industry: Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
Officers: Michelle Lafleur , Roger McDowell and 1 other Lafleur Michelle
|
Vegetarian Society of Phoenix
|Glendale, AZ
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
Officers: Jason Wyrick
|
Vegetarian Society of Hawaii
(808) 944-8344
|Honolulu, HI
|
Industry:
Membership Organizations
Officers: Alida Rutchick , Mel Hertz and 4 others Karl Seff , William Harris , Patrick Moore , James Brown