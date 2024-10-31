VeniceGolf.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Venice Golf Association, Inc.
(941) 488-3948
|Venice, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Industry: Golf Club, Nonmembership
Officers: Theresa Parry , John Byrd and 5 others Michael F. Wheeler , Rod Parry , Bob Keating , Susan Griesinger , Charles R. Miles
|
Venice Golf Carts, Inc
|Venice, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Jeremy S. Qvick , Brian J. Decko
|
Venice Golf Manor Inc
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
|
Venice Golf & Country Club
|Venice, FL
|
Industry:
Real Estate Agent/Manager
Officers: David Hunihan , Steve Hayes
|
Venice Golf Center, Inc.
|Venice, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Industry: Ret Sporting Goods/Bicycles
Officers: John G. Lien , Burkwald Dan and 2 others Dan Burkwald , Kathleen Burkwald
|
Pro Golf of Venice, Inc.
|Plymouth, MI
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: John B. Los , Tom D. Moyer and 1 other Richard Ward
|
Venice Golf Practice Range, Inc.
|Venice, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: John Peterson , Alice Peterson and 1 other Martin Stanovich
|
Venice Hills Golf Club Inc
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
|
Pro Golf of Venice LLC
|North Port, FL
|
Filed:
Florida Limited Liability
Industry: Nonclassifiable Establishments
Officers: Daniel I. Schley
|
Venice Isles Mens Golf League
|Venice, FL
|
Industry:
Mens and Boys Clothing Stores, Nsk