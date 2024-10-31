Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
VeniceTile.com offers a rich association with the famous Venetian tiles, renowned for their intricate designs and durability. By owning this domain, you can establish a strong online presence for your business in the competitive tile industry or related sectors.
The .com extension adds credibility to your brand, signaling professionalism and reliability. With VeniceTile.com, you have an opportunity to build a successful online platform and reach a wider audience.
VeniceTile.com can significantly improve organic traffic by attracting users who are actively searching for tile-related products or services. The unique name is more likely to be remembered, making it easier for customers to return and recommend your business.
Additionally, a descriptive and memorable domain name can contribute to the establishment of a strong brand identity. It helps build customer trust and loyalty by providing a clear understanding of what your business offers.
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of VeniceTile.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Venice Art Tiles, LLC
|Venice, CA
|
Filed:
Domestic
Industry: Manufactures Hand Made Ceramic Tiles
Officers: Margaret , Ilene Fink and 1 other CA1MANUFACTURES Hand Made Ceramic Tiles
|
Venice Tiles, Inc.
|Orlando, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Industry: Terrazzo, Tile, Marble, Mosaic Work
Officers: Ronaldo G. Bretas , Alexandre D. Pereira and 1 other Alexandre Dias
|
Venice Tile LLC
|Claremont, CA
|
Industry:
Tile/Marble Contractor
Officers: Mary J. Frieson
|
Venice Tile Company
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
|
Venice Tile & Marble, Inc.
|Reno, NV
|
Filed:
Domestic Corporation
Officers: Hayden Sarji , Massoud Kaeni
|
Venice Tile & Marble, Inc.
(408) 452-1114
|San Jose, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Industry: Tile/Marble Contractor
Officers: Hayden Sarji , Hassan Sarji and 2 others Massoud Kaeni , Wilma Souza
|
Venice Tile, Inc.
|Venice, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Wayne T. Johnson , Robert B. Johnson and 2 others Mary K. Johnson , Martha Johnson
|
Venice Tile, LLC
|Diamond Bar, CA
|
Filed:
Domestic
Industry: Custom Tile Manufacturer
Officers: Steven B. Frieson , Camcustom Tile Manufacturer and 1 other Mary J. Reece
|
Venice-Genoa Tile LLC
(360) 253-9556
|Vancouver, WA
|
Industry:
Tile/Marble Contractor
Officers: Maria Lagana , Fabio Ferruzzi and 1 other Mario Dodici
|
Tiles Plus of Venice, Inc.
|Venice, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Melinda Provencher , Paul Provencher and 2 others Eric Villasenor , Michael Purcell