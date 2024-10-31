VenturePhilanthropy.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Venture 3 Philanthropy, Ltd
|Niles, MI
|
Industry:
Business Consulting Services
Officers: Colleen Mitchell
|
Dallas Venture Philanthropy Foundation
|
Dallas Venture Philanthropy Foundation
|
Joshua Venture Philanthropies, Inc.
|New York, NY
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Industry: Membership Organization
Officers: Lisa Lepson
|
Dallas Venture Philanthropy Foundation
|
Dallas Venture Philanthropy Foundation
|
Joshua Venture Philanthropies Inc
|New York, NY
|
Industry:
Membership Organization
Officers: Lisa Lepson , Sarah Blattner and 4 others Martin Kaminer , Alan Cohen , Felicia Herman , Marcella Kanfer Rolnick
|
Mda Venture Philanthropy, Inc.
|Tucson, AZ
|
Filed:
Foreign Non Profit Corporation
Officers: R. Rodney Howell , Olin F. Morris and 3 others Gerald C. Weinberg , Sharon Hesterlee , Suzanne Lowden
|
Dallas Venture Philanthropy Foundation
|
Venture Philanthropy Partners Inc
(202) 263-4790
|Washington, DC
|
Industry:
Membership Organization
Officers: Fred Schaufeld , David Sylvester and 8 others Carole Johnson , Fredrick D. Schaufeld , William M. Gibson , Nina Zolt , Mario Morino , Anthony Nader , John Oswald , Carole Thompson Cole