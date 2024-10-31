Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
This domain name combines the essence of venture capital and philanthropy, making it an ideal fit for businesses, foundations, or non-profits focused on socially responsible investments. It carries a strong, positive message that resonates with entrepreneurs and donors.
By owning VenturePhilanthropy.org, you gain credibility and trust from visitors, as well as improved search engine rankings due to its descriptive and clear meaning. This domain also opens up opportunities for various industries, such as impact investing, social entrepreneurship, or corporate social responsibility.
This domain name can significantly benefit your business by increasing brand awareness and customer trust. It helps establish a clear mission statement and shows your commitment to venture philanthropy, which appeals to socially conscious consumers.
Additionally, VenturePhilanthropy.org can potentially drive organic traffic through targeted keywords and phrases. It offers a platform for showcasing success stories and creating engaging content that attracts new potential customers and converts them into sales.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Venture 3 Philanthropy, Ltd
|Niles, MI
|
Industry:
Business Consulting Services
Officers: Colleen Mitchell
|
Dallas Venture Philanthropy Foundation
|
Dallas Venture Philanthropy Foundation
|
Joshua Venture Philanthropies, Inc.
|New York, NY
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Industry: Membership Organization
Officers: Lisa Lepson
|
Dallas Venture Philanthropy Foundation
|
Dallas Venture Philanthropy Foundation
|
Joshua Venture Philanthropies Inc
|New York, NY
|
Industry:
Membership Organization
Officers: Lisa Lepson , Sarah Blattner and 4 others Martin Kaminer , Alan Cohen , Felicia Herman , Marcella Kanfer Rolnick
|
Mda Venture Philanthropy, Inc.
|Tucson, AZ
|
Filed:
Foreign Non Profit Corporation
Officers: R. Rodney Howell , Olin F. Morris and 3 others Gerald C. Weinberg , Sharon Hesterlee , Suzanne Lowden
|
Dallas Venture Philanthropy Foundation
|
Venture Philanthropy Partners Inc
(202) 263-4790
|Washington, DC
|
Industry:
Membership Organization
Officers: Fred Schaufeld , David Sylvester and 8 others Carole Johnson , Fredrick D. Schaufeld , William M. Gibson , Nina Zolt , Mario Morino , Anthony Nader , John Oswald , Carole Thompson Cole