VermontLandTrust.com

|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Vermont Land Trust, Inc
(802) 457-2369
|Woodstock, VT
|
Industry:
Services-Misc
Officers: Leslie Ratley , Leslie Rapleybeach
|
Vermont Land Trust, Inc
(802) 251-6008
|Brattleboro, VT
|
Industry:
Legal Services Office
Officers: Darby Bradley , Leslie Rapleybeach
|
Vermont Land Trust Inc
|Bennington, VT
|
Industry:
Trust Management
|
Vermont Land Trust, Inc
(802) 223-5234
|Montpelier, VT
|
Industry:
Real Property Lessor Legal Services Office Civic/Social Association
Officers: Dawn Lee , Barbra Wagner and 8 others Bob Klein , Dawn Lee Minter , Lisa Cashdan , Tom Bellavance , Darby Bradley , Whitney Brice , Bruce Urie , Donald Campbell
|
Vermont Land Trust, Inc
(802) 434-3079
|Richmond, VT
|
Industry:
Business Consulting Services
Officers: Bob Link
|
Vermont Land Trust, Inc
|Saint Johnsbury, VT
|
Industry:
Civic/Social Association
Officers: Tracy Zschau
|
Beverly-Vermont Community Land Trust
|Los Angeles, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Industry: Nonprofit Trust Management
Officers: Kristina Mata , Lara Morrison
|
Central Vermont Community Land Trust, Inc.
(802) 476-4493
|Barre, VT
|
Industry:
Apartment Building Operator
Officers: Preston Jump , Karen Winchell and 8 others Jennifer Hoiiar , Sheila Herman , Steven Rounds , Lee Youngman , Claude Arsenault , Zachary Hughes , Penny Roberts , Anne Ross
|
Howl Vermont Womens Land Trust Inc
|Huntington, VT
|
Industry:
Trust Management
Officers: Ann Ross