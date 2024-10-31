VeteransFederation.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Veterans' Community Resource Federation
|Sacramento, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
|
Veterans Community Resource Federation
|Carson City, NV
|
Filed:
Domestic Non-Profit Corporation
Officers: James Watson , Norma Watson
|
American Federation of Veterans
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
|
United Federation of Veterans
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
|
Veterans Federal Systems LLC
|Burke, VA
|
Industry:
It Consulting Services
Officers: Thomas J. Lennox
|
Veteran Federal Contracting LLC
|Longview, WA
|
Industry:
Trade Contractor
Officers: David Lane
|
Federation of College Veterans
|Fullerton, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
|
Veteran Federal Contracting, LLC
|Kennewick, WA
|
Industry:
Nonresidential Construction Roofing/Siding Contractor
|
Federation of French War Veterans
|Mahopac, NY
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
Veterans Admin Central Federal Cred
|Washington, DC
|
Industry:
Federal Credit Union