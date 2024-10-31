VictimResourceCenter.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Victims Resource Center
(570) 823-0765
|Wilkes Barre, PA
|
Industry:
Individual/Family Services
Officers: Melinda Remley , Carol Forbes and 7 others Mary Beth Pacuska , Estella Parker Killian , Todd Hastings , Vicky Prekel , Janet Mackay , Colleen Phillips , Anna Cervenak
|
Victim Resource Center
|Willoughby, OH
|
Industry:
Management Consulting Services
Officers: Peggy T. Grant , Cynthia Danko
|
Victims Resource Center
(570) 836-5544
|Tunkhannock, PA
|
Industry:
General Warehouse/Storage
Officers: Marlene Woods
|
Victims Resource Center
|Perry, GA
|
Industry:
Management Consulting Services
Officers: Kelley Burke
|
Victim's Resource Center
|Jim Thorpe, PA
|
Industry:
Individual/Family Services
Officers: Mackay Janet
|
Tri-State Victim Resource Center
|Bullhead City, AZ
|
Industry:
Photo Portrait Studio
Officers: Jason Connell
|
Maryland Crime Victims Resource Center
|Baltimore, MD
|
Industry:
Management Consulting Services
|
Crime Victims' Resource Center of Nevada, Inc.
|
Filed:
Domestic Non-Profit Corporation
|
Victim Resource Center of Finger Lakes, Inc.
(315) 331-1171
|Newark, NY
|
Industry:
Individual/Family Services
Officers: Romona Palmer , Charles Stoica and 2 others Michael Zich , Patricia Fyles
|
Maryland Crime Victims' Resource Center, Inc.
(301) 952-0063
|Upper Marlboro, MD
|
Industry:
Social Services Legal Services Office
Officers: Steven J. Kelly , Russel Butler and 5 others Jan Withers , Vincent Roper , Meghan K. Ray , Ilene J. Nathan , Jennifer Caffrey