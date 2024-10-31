VictoryCentre.com

Your price with special offer:
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Victory Centre
|Park Forest, IL
|
Industry:
Nursing/Personal Care
Officers: Dave Dickinson , Tom Trovato and 2 others Dave Dickenson , Greg Wheaton
|
Victory Medical Centre, LLC
|Mount Dora, FL
|
Filed:
Florida Limited Liability
Officers: Genester Wilson-King , Brandon J. King and 2 others Lucas Wilson , Sylvanna J. King
|
Victory Centre Supportive Living
|Vernon Hills, IL
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
Victory Centre of Roseland
|Chicago, IL
|
Industry:
Residential Care Services
Officers: Jane Whitaker , Jerome E. Finis and 2 others Nicole Warner , Brian Cloch
|
The Victory Centre
|Toledo, OH
|
Industry:
Individual/Family Services
Officers: Robin Isenberg , D. Sherry and 8 others Dianne Sherry , Michelle Keller , Leslie Sterling , Kim Crozier , Russell C. Wood , Penny McCloskey , Dianne Cherry , Lora Johnson
|
Victorious Living Outreach Centre
|Kalamazoo, MI
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Tyler Nelsen
|
Victory Senior Centre
|Joliet, IL
|
Industry:
Individual/Family Services
Officers: Jerome Finis , Scott Kolzow and 1 other Brian Cloch
|
Victory Weight Loss Centre, LLC
|Mount Dora, FL
|
Filed:
Florida Limited Liability
Officers: Sylvanna J. King , Brandon J. King and 1 other Luca B. Wilson
|
Ahero Miracle Victory Centre, Inc.
|Hollywood, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Jack Melitus Owour
|
Victory Centre of River Woods
(708) 547-5800
|Melrose Park, IL
|
Industry:
Nursing/Personal Care
Officers: Jerome E. Finis , Sherry Fickerscher and 3 others Ellie Baum , Brian Cloch , Jenine Degraff