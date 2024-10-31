ViennaRestaurant.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Vienna Restaurants, Inc.
|Bradenton Beach, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Johann Merkader
|
The Vienna Inn Restaurant
|Absecon, NJ
|
Industry:
Eating Place Hotel/Motel Operation Misc Personal Services
|
Restaurant Vienna Waltz, Inc.
|Lehigh Acres, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Peter Rider
|
Cafe Vienna Restaurant
(916) 371-9560
|West Sacramento, CA
|
Industry:
Eating Place
Officers: Helga Morgan
|
Old Vienna Restaurant
|Arroyo Grande, CA
|
Industry:
Restaurant
Officers: Heidi Mitchell , Zoa Music
|
Old Vienna Restaurant
(805) 654-1214
|Ventura, CA
|
Industry:
Eating Place
|
Vienna's Restaurant & Cafe
|Debary, FL
|
Industry:
Eating Place
Officers: Linda J. Cummings
|
Little Vienna Restaurant Co.
|Miami, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: R. J. Sekman , Margarethe Eisman and 2 others Onilda Sekman , Arnold Eisman
|
Vienna Garden Restaurant
|Garfield, NJ
|
Industry:
Eating Place
|
Old Vienna Restaurant & Bar, Inc.
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation